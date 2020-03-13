Campus Life offers friendship, mentorship

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central students are finding comfort, friendship and mentorship in Campus Life leaders throughout their everyday lives.

Campus Life volunteers provide students with opportunities that the volunteers themselves never had in high school through one-on-one conversation, trips and providing stories of their hardships.

Jessica Van Zyl, a Hanover Central Campus Life leader, said he "wanted to give back to students with an outlet that I did not have in high school.”

She believed telling her stories helped the students “see adults in a different light.”

Jeremy Melf, the Hanover Central Campus Life’s director, said he believed students were keeping their hurt to themselves.

When recalling about a time a student began to open up to him, Melf said he didn't try to give him a solution to his problem and make his life better.

"I tried to hear him, make him feel validated and loved.”

Students had seen dramatic changes in their lives since joining Hanover Central Campus Life.