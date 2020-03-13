Campus Life offers friendship, mentorship

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Central students are finding comfort, friendship and mentorship in Campus Life leaders throughout their everyday lives.
Campus Life volunteers provide students with opportunities that the volunteers themselves never had in high school through one-on-one conversation, trips and providing stories of their hardships.
Jessica Van Zyl, a Hanover Central Campus Life leader, said he "wanted to give back to students with an outlet that I did not have in high school.”
She believed telling her stories helped the students “see adults in a different light.”
Jeremy Melf, the Hanover Central Campus Life’s director, said he believed students were keeping their hurt to themselves.
When recalling about a time a student began to open up to him, Melf said he didn't try to give him a solution to his problem and make his life better.
"I tried to hear him, make him feel validated and loved.”
Students had seen dramatic changes in their lives since joining Hanover Central Campus Life.
Anaiais Hazlett, a junior at Hanover Central High School, said he used to e afraid of unwanted interaction and that his leaders gave him advice to benefit him.
“If I needed advice, I would go to them instead of my parents,” said Hazlett.
Leaders such as Aubrey Colvin wanted to have students make an impact with their peers as well.
“I want every kid to know that no act of kindness is too small,” Colvin said. Through telling of her past with living in a broken home, she wished to connect with students personally.
Leaders themselves had seen personal growth since joining Hanover Central Campus Life. Van Zyl stated, “Campus Life showed me things I would not know about myself," Van Zyl said.
Other leaders had felt uncertain if leading was meant for them until making one-on-one connections with their students.
Hanover Central Campus Life is a nonprofit organization that helps students make good choices, establish a solid foundation in life and positively impact Hanover Central High School.