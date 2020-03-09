Can you help police identify this suspect wanted in a tag-switch theft at the Valpo Walmart?

The Valparaiso Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who is a suspect in the theft of merchandise by tag switching from the Valparaiso Walmart at 2400 Morthland Dr. last week.

Valpo police said a theft took place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

"The female subject in the photographs entered the store and selected several items of merchandise and proceeded to switch tags of the items, lowering her overall cost," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a Facebook post. "The female then exited the store, walking away from staff who observed these actions and asked her to stop."

Police released security photos of the woman, who is pictured above.

Police ask anyone with information to call Valparaiso Police Department Detective Eric Pickford at 219-462-2135.