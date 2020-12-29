 Skip to main content
Can you identify this burglary suspect? Hobart police release surveillance photos
Can you identify this burglary suspect? Hobart police release surveillance photos

HOBART — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglary suspect. 

Hobart police responded last week to the 3800 block of West 37th Avenue in reference to a burglary that occurred at the business. 

When an officer arrived on scene, the business owner told him someone forcibly entered his business about 10 p.m. on or about Dec. 23 and removed several tools without his permission.

The owner stated tools were valued in excess of $1,000. 

If anyone recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance images, contact Lt. Nicholas Wardrip at nwardrip@cityofhobart.org or 219-942-4485.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

