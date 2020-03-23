Can you identify this man? Armed gunman robs Dollar General store, cops say

EAST CHICAGO — An armed suspect remains at large after holding employees at gunpoint while robbing a Dollar General store and fleeing with more than $3,780 cash on Sunday, police say.

An officer was dispatched at 4:38 p.m. to the store, at 1015 W. Chicago Ave. in East Chicago, to speak with store employees, according to a police report.

There, employees told police that a man wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, navy blue jeans, and white tennis shoes entered the store and waited until all but one customer left. Then, he walked up to the register and demanded all the money inside, the police report stated.

The employee said she could not access the money unless someone made a purchase, which prompted the man to allegedly pull "an all-black handgun with a long barrel" out of his sweatshirt and pointed it at her, the report stated.

The suspect then instructed a customer to purchase an item as he walked around a corner, the report stated. Once around the corner, the suspect then fully exposed the weapon and pointed it at the female store employee again and urged her to hurry.

The employee stated she then scanned a canned good but then realized the suspect had gone into the back office instead.