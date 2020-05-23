Candidate says he's not to blame in mischaracterized argument with friend's estranged husband

It was at that time that the wife got out of the vehicle and re-entered Clayton Frey's house, the report states.

No physical contact between Clayton Frey and the husband took place during the incident, according to the report.

The husband made a police report with the Winfield Police Department the following day about the laser pointing incident, the records state.

Clayton Frey is a Crown Point-based chiropractor.

Frey denies he was having an affair with that man’s wife as earlier reports implied.

He denied he tried to intimidate the man with a laser pointer when he asked the man to leave Frey’s neighborhood.

Frey said he wants the public to know he has never been in trouble with the law.

He said the incident took place outside his home on an evening he invited the woman along with several friends over for dinner and games at his house.

He said he met the woman six months ago at their workplace.

“She is not my girlfriend. She is a friend. There is no affair," he said.