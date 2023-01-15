Candidates are lining up for May 2 municipal races across NWI

Municipal election contests are shaping up across Northwest Indiana this spring.

More than 160 Democrats and Republicans filed in the first week and a half of the filing period, which ends Feb. 3.

More than 200 public offices are on the May 2 primary ballot in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, and there are active races for mayor, city clerk, and city and town clerk-treasurer in several communities.

In Lake County, Adrian Santos, the North Township trustee, has filed for East Chicago mayor in the Democratic Party primary.

Mayor Anthony Copeland has announced he will seek reelection but hasn’t filed his candidate paperwork.

East Chicago Clerk Richard “Rich” Medina is being challenged by Benita White Arnold in the Democratic primary.

In Gary, state Sen. Eddie Melton has filed to oppose Mayor Jerome Prince in that city’s Democratic primary. Prince has announced his intention to seek reelection but has yet to file candidate forms.

A race for Highland town clerk-treasurer appears likely. Democrat Allan “Coach” Simmons has thrown his hat in the ring for the job.

Michael Griffin, who presided over that fiscal office for 30 years, stepped down in 2022 for an unsuccessful run for an Indiana Senate seat. Mark Herak, longtime city councilman, succeeded Griffin as town clerk last year.

Either Herak or Griffin could join Simmons on the ballot this spring in the town’s Democratic Party primary.

In Hobart, Democrats Jerry A. Herzog and Josh Huddlestun are vying to be the next mayor; incumbent Brian Snedecor is not seeking reelection after four terms in office.

In Lake Station, Mayor Bill Carroll is running for reelection. He is opposed in the Democratic primary by Neil Anderson.

Anderson is a former city councilman who was forced out of office last year when the county’s Democratic Party chairman challenged Anderson for having moved out of his council district.

Nicholas Tillquist has filed to run for Lake Station mayor in the Republican Party primary.

Lake Station Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Samuels is being challenged by Candy Collazo in the Democratic primary.

In Merrillville, Democrat Joseph P. Petruch, a longtime police chief and police officer for the town, put his name on the ballot to challenge Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson. She has not, as of Friday, filed for reelection.

Candidates have announced runs for mayor in two Porter County cities.

Portage Mayor Sue Lynch, a Democrat, has filed for reelection.

Republicans Austin Bonta and John M. Cannon have filed for their party’s nomination for Portage mayor. Bonta is serving on the city's Fire Merit Board and is past member of the Planning Commission. Cannon served nine months as mayor in 2019, replacing James Snyder, who was forced out of office by his conviction on federal bribery and tax-evasion charges.

Voters elected Lynch, then a city councilwoman, in 2019 to serve the next four years as mayor.

Republican Carol Pomeroy, clerk-treasurer for the town of Porter, said Friday that she will not be running for reelection. Democrats Corinne Peffers and Eric Wagner have put their names on the spring ballot to succeed Pomeroy.

In Valparaiso, two Democrats and two Republicans are running in the spring primary to succeed Mayor Matt Murphy, a Republican, who will not be seeking a second term.

One is Hannah Trueblood, a real estate broker making her first run for public office. She said she has been involved in politics since childhood. The other Democratic mayoral candidate, Pamela Schroeder, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Jon Costas and Art Elwood are running for the Republican Party nomination for mayor. Costas held the mayor's office for 16 years before deciding to not seek reelection.

In LaPorte County, four Democrats have filed for Michigan City mayor: Angela N. Deuitch, Michael Mack, Johnny Stimley and Mark Yagelski.

Deuitch holds an at-large seat on the Michigan City Council. Mack is serving as 3rd District councilman and has previously been council president.

Stimley previously served as LaPorte County recorder, as well as a member of the city council, and has led the city’s zoo board for two decades.

Yagelski is starting his 21st year on the LaPorte County Council, the county’s fiscal body. He said he has been a lifelong resident of Michigan City.

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has filed for reelection in the Republican primary.