Candidates file for 2023 municipal election

Candidate filing for municipal primary election

Husband and wife Lake Station candidates Crystal Cortez Briseno and Jason Pedroza leave the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration office Wednesday at the Lake County Government Center. Cortez Briseno is running for 3rd District council; Pedroza is running for council-at-large.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

The first two days of filing for the 2023 municipal elections in Lake and Porter counties attracted nearly 100 candidates to their county government centers to sign up for the May 2 primary.

Filing for offices that include city and town council seats, clerk-treasurer, mayor and judge continues until noon Feb. 3.

These candidates filed through Thursday, according to the Lake and Porter county election offices:

Lake County

Democrats

Ralph Miller, Cedar Lake Town Council 4

Richard Sharpe, Cedar Lake Town Council at-large

Pete Land, Crown Point mayor

Andrew Kyres, Crown Point City Council 3

Adrian Santos, East Chicago mayor

Benita Arnold, East Chicago clerk

Richard Medina, East Chicago clerk

Sonya Morris, East Chicago judge

Jesus Ortiz, East Chicago City Council 1

Monica Guzman Gonzalez, East Chicago City Council 1

Lenny Franciski, East Chicago City Council 2

Terence Hill, East Chicago City Council 3

Andy Rodriguez, East Chicago City Council 3

Rick Rodriguez, East Chicago City Council 3

Robert Garcia, East Chicago City Council 5

Ezell Foster, East Chicago City Council at-large

Kenny Monroe, East Chicago City Council at-large

Debra Bolanos, East Chicago City Council at-large

Dwayne Rancifer, East Chicago City Council at-large

David German, Gary City Council 1

Myles Tolliver, Gary City Council 1

Dwayne Halliburton, Gary City Council 2

Bernice Clark, Gary City Council 2

David Fossett, Gary City Council 2

Mitchell Armstrong Sr., Gary City Council 2

Tai Adkins, Gary City Council 4

Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Gary City Council 5

Carl Weatherspoon Jr., Gary City Council 5

Dwight Williams, Gary City Council 6

Mark Spencer, Gary City Council at-large

William Godwin, Gary City Council at-large

Ronald Brewer, Gary City Council at-large

Darren Washington, Gary City Council at-large

Mark Kalwinski, Hammond City Council 1

Pedro Torres, Hammond City Council 2

Dave Woerpel, Hammond City Council 5

Scott Rakos, Hammond City Council 6

Alberto Ochoa, Hammond City Council at-large

Allan Simmons, Highland clerk-treasurer

Jerry Herzog, Hobart mayor

Josh Huddleston, Hobart mayor

Mark Kopil, Hobart City Council 1

Michael Rodriguez, Hobart City Council 3

Craig Brooks, Hobart City Council 3

David Vinzant, Hobart City Council 4

David Scheeringa, Hobart City Council 4

Matthew Claussen, Hobart City Council at-large

Daniel Waldrop, Hobart City Council at-large

Crystal Cortez Briseno, Lake Station City Council 3

Jason Pedroza, Lake Station City Council at-large

Evin Eakins, Lake Station City Council at-large

Kelli Williams, Lake Station City Council 3

Joseph Petruch, Merrillville clerk-treasurer

Eugene Velazio, Merrillville judge

Arthur Ward, Merrillville Town Council 1

Richard Hardaway, Merrillville Town Council 2

Richard Bella, Merrillville Town Council 5

Eugene Guernsey, Merrillville Town Council 6

Shawn Petit, Merrillville Town Council 6

Keesha Hardaway, Merrillville Town Council 7

Tamora Lynn Bucko, New Chicago clerk-treasurer

David Anderson, New Chicago Town Council 3

Sharon Lee Szwedo, New Chicago Town Council 3

Roxanne Greco, New Chicago Town Council 4

Michael Troxell, Schererville clerk-treasurer

Robin Arvanitis, Schererville Town Council 1

Robin Guetzloff, Schererville Town Council 3

Steven Spebar, Whiting mayor

Mark Harbin, Whiting City Council 1

Rebeca Michko, Whiting City Council 2

Thomas Michniewicz, Whiting City Council 3

Christopher Sarvandis, Whiting City Council at-large

Shawn Turpin, Whiting City Council at-large

Republicans

Nicole Sandberg, Cedar Lake clerk-treasurer

Colleen Schieben, Cedar Lake Town Council 5

John Foreman, Cedar Lake Town Council at-large

David Benson, Crown Point clerk-treasurer

Debbie Astor, Dyer clerk-treasurer

Patrick McShane, Dyer Town Council 3

Arthur Santos, East Chicago mayor

Regina Smith, Griffith clerk-treasurer

Joshua Turner, Highland Town Council 1

Mark Schocke, Highland Town Council 3

Michael Cruska, Lowell Town Council 1

Wendy Mis, Munster clerk-treasurer

Jose Diaz, Munster Town Council 1

Bethany Hernandez, St. John clerk-treasurer

Patti Buis, Schneider Town Council

Timothy Clayton, Winfield Town Council

Jonathan Derwinski, Winfield Town Council

Porter County

Democrats

Erik Wagner, Porter clerk-treasurer

Laura Madigan, Porter Town Council 1

Republicans

Jim Ton, Chesterton Town Council 1

John Cannon, Portage mayor

Jon Costas, Valparaiso mayor

Art Elwood, Valparaiso mayor

Holly Taylor, Valparaiso clerk-treasurer

Peter Anderson, Valparaiso City Council 5

