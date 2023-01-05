Candidates file for 2023 municipal election

The first two days of filing for the 2023 municipal elections in Lake and Porter counties attracted nearly 100 candidates to their county government centers to sign up for the May 2 primary.
Filing for offices that include city and town council seats, clerk-treasurer, mayor and judge continues until noon Feb. 3.
These candidates filed through Thursday, according to the Lake and Porter county election offices:
Lake County
Democrats
Ralph Miller, Cedar Lake Town Council 4
Richard Sharpe, Cedar Lake Town Council at-large
Pete Land, Crown Point mayor
Andrew Kyres, Crown Point City Council 3
Adrian Santos, East Chicago mayor
Benita Arnold, East Chicago clerk
Richard Medina, East Chicago clerk
Sonya Morris, East Chicago judge
Jesus Ortiz, East Chicago City Council 1
Monica Guzman Gonzalez, East Chicago City Council 1
Lenny Franciski, East Chicago City Council 2
Terence Hill, East Chicago City Council 3
Andy Rodriguez, East Chicago City Council 3
Rick Rodriguez, East Chicago City Council 3
Robert Garcia, East Chicago City Council 5
Ezell Foster, East Chicago City Council at-large
Kenny Monroe, East Chicago City Council at-large
Debra Bolanos, East Chicago City Council at-large
Dwayne Rancifer, East Chicago City Council at-large
David German, Gary City Council 1
Myles Tolliver, Gary City Council 1
Dwayne Halliburton, Gary City Council 2
Bernice Clark, Gary City Council 2
David Fossett, Gary City Council 2
Mitchell Armstrong Sr., Gary City Council 2
Tai Adkins, Gary City Council 4
Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Gary City Council 5
Carl Weatherspoon Jr., Gary City Council 5
Dwight Williams, Gary City Council 6
Mark Spencer, Gary City Council at-large
William Godwin, Gary City Council at-large
Ronald Brewer, Gary City Council at-large
Darren Washington, Gary City Council at-large
Mark Kalwinski, Hammond City Council 1
Pedro Torres, Hammond City Council 2
Dave Woerpel, Hammond City Council 5
Scott Rakos, Hammond City Council 6
Alberto Ochoa, Hammond City Council at-large
Allan Simmons, Highland clerk-treasurer
Jerry Herzog, Hobart mayor
Josh Huddleston, Hobart mayor
Mark Kopil, Hobart City Council 1
Michael Rodriguez, Hobart City Council 3
Craig Brooks, Hobart City Council 3
David Vinzant, Hobart City Council 4
David Scheeringa, Hobart City Council 4
Matthew Claussen, Hobart City Council at-large
Daniel Waldrop, Hobart City Council at-large
Crystal Cortez Briseno, Lake Station City Council 3
Jason Pedroza, Lake Station City Council at-large
Evin Eakins, Lake Station City Council at-large
Kelli Williams, Lake Station City Council 3
Joseph Petruch, Merrillville clerk-treasurer
Eugene Velazio, Merrillville judge
Arthur Ward, Merrillville Town Council 1
Richard Hardaway, Merrillville Town Council 2
Richard Bella, Merrillville Town Council 5
Eugene Guernsey, Merrillville Town Council 6
Shawn Petit, Merrillville Town Council 6
Keesha Hardaway, Merrillville Town Council 7
Tamora Lynn Bucko, New Chicago clerk-treasurer
David Anderson, New Chicago Town Council 3
Sharon Lee Szwedo, New Chicago Town Council 3
Roxanne Greco, New Chicago Town Council 4
Michael Troxell, Schererville clerk-treasurer
Robin Arvanitis, Schererville Town Council 1
Robin Guetzloff, Schererville Town Council 3
Steven Spebar, Whiting mayor
Mark Harbin, Whiting City Council 1
Rebeca Michko, Whiting City Council 2
Thomas Michniewicz, Whiting City Council 3
Christopher Sarvandis, Whiting City Council at-large
Shawn Turpin, Whiting City Council at-large
Republicans
Nicole Sandberg, Cedar Lake clerk-treasurer
Colleen Schieben, Cedar Lake Town Council 5
John Foreman, Cedar Lake Town Council at-large
David Benson, Crown Point clerk-treasurer
Debbie Astor, Dyer clerk-treasurer
Patrick McShane, Dyer Town Council 3
Arthur Santos, East Chicago mayor
Regina Smith, Griffith clerk-treasurer
Joshua Turner, Highland Town Council 1
Mark Schocke, Highland Town Council 3
Michael Cruska, Lowell Town Council 1
Wendy Mis, Munster clerk-treasurer
Jose Diaz, Munster Town Council 1
Bethany Hernandez, St. John clerk-treasurer
Patti Buis, Schneider Town Council
Timothy Clayton, Winfield Town Council
Jonathan Derwinski, Winfield Town Council
Porter County
Democrats
Erik Wagner, Porter clerk-treasurer
Laura Madigan, Porter Town Council 1
Republicans
Jim Ton, Chesterton Town Council 1
John Cannon, Portage mayor
Jon Costas, Valparaiso mayor
Art Elwood, Valparaiso mayor
Holly Taylor, Valparaiso clerk-treasurer
Peter Anderson, Valparaiso City Council 5