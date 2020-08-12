You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Candidates file for school board races
urgent

Candidates file for school board races

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Central School Corp.

Lake Central High School

 Times file photo

CROWN POINT — Candidates are lining up for school board races throughout Lake County this fall.

Brian M. Smith is running for re-election Nov. 3 to his at-large seat on the Crown Point Community School Corp. board.

Alicia A. Paul is seeking voters' support to be placed on an at-large seat of the Lake Central School Corp. board.

John O’Brien is running for the 2nd District seat on the River Forest Community School Corp. board.

Christine Stribiak has filed her candidacy for an at-large seat on the School City of Whiting board.

Earlier, Jennifer L. Medlen filed for the Dyer seat on the Lake Central board.

Donald “Don” Bacso and Cynthia “Cindy” Sues are both running for re-election on the Lake Central board.

Bacso is running for the board seat representing the town of Dyer and Sues is running for the board seat representing the town of St. John.

Richard “Rick” Volbrecht Jr. is running for an at-large seat on the School Town of Highland board.

John Castro and Ingrid Schwartz Wolf are running for re-election on the School Town of Munster board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Region mom cautions after caring for son, his friends with COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts