Candidates file for school board races

CROWN POINT — Candidates are lining up for school board races throughout Lake County this fall.

Brian M. Smith is running for re-election Nov. 3 to his at-large seat on the Crown Point Community School Corp. board.

Alicia A. Paul is seeking voters' support to be placed on an at-large seat of the Lake Central School Corp. board.

John O’Brien is running for the 2nd District seat on the River Forest Community School Corp. board.

Christine Stribiak has filed her candidacy for an at-large seat on the School City of Whiting board.

Earlier, Jennifer L. Medlen filed for the Dyer seat on the Lake Central board.

Donald “Don” Bacso and Cynthia “Cindy” Sues are both running for re-election on the Lake Central board.

Bacso is running for the board seat representing the town of Dyer and Sues is running for the board seat representing the town of St. John.

Richard “Rick” Volbrecht Jr. is running for an at-large seat on the School Town of Highland board.

John Castro and Ingrid Schwartz Wolf are running for re-election on the School Town of Munster board.

