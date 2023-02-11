The initial candidate declaration period for the May 2 municipal government election ended Friday with the close of the opportunity for registered candidates to withdraw from the election.
These are the current lists for Democratic and Republican party candidates in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties:
LAKE COUNTY DEMOCRATS
Cedar Lake
Town Council 5
Deborah Mandich-Nowland
Town Council, at-large (2 seats)
Jeff Biel
Mary Joan Dickson
Crown Point
Mayor
Pete Land
Judge
Betsy Lucas Barnes
City Council 1
Chad Jeffries
City Council 2
Dawn Stokes
City Council 3
Andrew Kyres
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Zack Bryan
Dyer
Clerk-Treasurer
Steven Kramer
Town Council 1
George Morris
Town Council 3
Bill Loy
East Chicago
Mayor
Anthony Copeland
Adrian Santos
Clerk
Benita Arnold
Dixie Maciel
Richard Medina
Samuel Smith Jr.
Judge
Sonya Morris
City Council 1
Elizabeth Flores
Monica Guzman Gonzalez
Jesus Ortiz
Kelly Williams Sr.
City Council 2
Elizabeth Flores
Lenny Franciski
City Council 3
Terence Hill
Andy Rodriguez
Rick Rodriguez Jr.
Iyana Simmons
City Council 4
George Barrera
Stacy Dixon-Winfield
Christine Russell
City Council 5
Robert Garcia
Robert Sims
Catherine Thomas
City Council 6
Lester Chandler Jr.
Deneitrice Hill
Gilda Orange
Zywaankiijo Powell
City Council at-large (3 seats)
Debra Bolanos
Ezell Foster
Jesse Gomez
Vanessa Hernandez-Orange
Frank Madera
Kenny Monroe
Dwayne Rancifer Jr.
Stephanie Reyna
Alyun Taylor
Gary
Mayor
Eddie Melton
Jerome Prince
Danien Walls
Clerk
Suzette Raggs
Judge
Deidre Monroe
City Council 1
MacArthur Drake
Sondra Ford
David Gearman
Lori Latham
Jacqueline Lee
Myles Tolliver
City Council 2
Mitchell Armstrong Sr.
Robert Campbell
Bernice Clark
David Fossett
Dwayne Halliburton
Portia Newsome
City Council 3
Jonathan Boose
Mary Brown
Anthony Manuel
Ron Matlock
City Council 4
Tai Adkins
Ebony Miller
City Council 5
Linda Barnes-Caldwell
Carl Weatherspoon Jr.
City Council 6
Robert Buggs Sr.
Dwight Williams
City Council at-large (3 seats)
Ronald Brewer Sr.
Tashaun Brown
Roosevelt Dixon
William Godwin
Sinclair Harley IV
Mark Spencer
Darren Washington
Hammond
Mayor
Thomas McDermott Jr.
Clerk
Robert Golec
City Council 1
Mark Kalwinski
City Council 2
Alfonso Salinas
Pedro Torres
City Council 3
Barry Tyler Jr.
City Council 4
William Emerson Sr.
City Council 5
Dave Woerpel
City Council 6
Scott Rakos
Ken Rosek
City Council at-large (3 seats)
Katrina Alexander
Raymond Alexander Jr.
Robert Markovich
Alberto Ochoa
Dan Spitale
Janet Venecz
Highland
Clerk-Treasurer
Mark Herak
Town Council 1
Carlos Aburto
Town Council 2
Jack Rowe
Toya Smith
Town Council 3
Alex Robertson
Town Council 4
Olga Briseno
Town Council 5
Emiliano Perez Jr.
Hobart
Mayor
Jerry Herzog
Josh Huddlestun
Clerk-Treasurer
Deborah Longer
Judge
William Longer
Joseph Nugent
City Council 1
Michael Chhutani
Mark Kopil
City Council 2
Mark Kara
City Council 3
Craig Brooks
Ryan Nusbaum
Michael Rodriguez
City Council 4
David Scheeringa
Lisa Winstead
City Council 5
William Perryman
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Lorrianne Basile
Matthew Claussen
Daniel Waldrop
Lake Station
Mayor
Neil Anderson
Bill Carroll
Clerk-Treasurer
Candy Collazo
Brenda Samuels
Judge
Josh Matejczyk
City Council 1
Dewey Lemley
Carlos Luna
City Council 2
Lisa Krebs
City Council 3
Crystal Cortez Briseno
Kelli Williams
City Council 4
Matthew Arts
Ericka Castillo
City Council 5
Rick Long
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Evin Eakins
Jason Pedroza
Rebecca Sanders
Lowell
Town Council 3
John Alessia Jr.
Town Council 5
John Yelkich Jr.
Merrillville
Clerk-Treasurer
Eric January
Joseph Petruch
Judge
Eugene Velazco
Town Council 1
Rhonda Neal
Town Council 2
Richard Hardaway
Shauna Haynes-Edwards
Town Council 3
Leona Chandler-Felton
Jeff Minchuk
Town Council 4
Dianna Darden
William Outlar
Margaret Uzelac
Town Council 5
Rick Bella
Town Council 6
Chanda Flowers
Eugene Guernsey
Shawn Pettit
Town Council 7
Keesha Hardaway
Leonard White
Munster
Clerk-Treasurer
Jeff Tuinstra
Town Council 1
Kenneth Schoon
Town Council 2
Kathleen Tobin
Town Council 4
Ryan Dean
New Chicago
Clerk-Treasurer
Tammy Bucko
Town Council 1
Jimmy Gibson
Town Council 2
David Anderson
Town Council 3
Sharon Szwedo
Town Council 4
Roxanne Grecco
Town Council 5
Brenda Swallow
Schererville
Clerk-Treasurer
Michael Troxell
Judge
Randy Wyllie
Town Council 1
Robin Arvanitis
Town Council 3
Rob Guetzloff
Town Council 5
Jen Wilson
Schneider
Town Council (3 seats)
Crista Stavros
Whiting
Mayor
Steve Spebar
Clerk-Treasurer
John Haynes
City Council 1
Mark Harbin
City Council 2
Rebeca Unate Michko
City Council 3
Thomas Michniewicz
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Chris Sarvanidis
Shawn Turpin
LAKE COUNTY REPUBLICANS
Cedar Lake
Clerk-Treasurer
Jennifer Sandberg
Town Council 4
Ralph Miller
Chuck Becker
Jimmy Laud Jr.
Town Council 5
Colleen Schieben
Town Council at-large (2 seats)
Richard Sharpe
John Foreman
Larry Nagy
Richard Thiel Jr.
Crown Point
Mayor
Shirlene Olson
Clerk-Treasurer
Dave Benson
Judge
Kent Jeffirs
City Council 1
Beth Uram
City Council 2
Bob Clemons
City Council 4
Laura Sauerman
City Council 5
Joe Sanders
Matt Lake
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Scott Evorik
Jay Murphy
Dyer
Clerk-Treasurer
Debbie Astor
Town Council 1
Robert Starkey
Town Council 3
Patrick McShane
East Chicago
Mayor
Arthur Santos Sr.
Travis Francis
Gary
Mayor
Andrew Delano
City Council 6
John Collier
City Council at-large (3 seats)
Ivan Ursery II
Griffith
Clerk-Treasurer
Gina Smith
Town Council 1
James Marker
Tony Terzarial
Town Council 2
Larry Ballah
Town Council 3
Rick Ryfa
Town Council 4
Melissa Robbins
Town Council 5
Tony Hobson
Hammond
City Council 3
Jeffrey McDonald
City Council 5
Michael Opinker
Highland
Clerk-Treasurer
Kathy Burke
Town Council 1
Vito Santino
George Georgeff
Town Council 2
Douglas Turich
Town Council 3
Mark Leyva
Town Council 4
Thomas Black
Matthew Thomas
Town Council 5
Vernon Sieb
Philip Scheeringa
Hobart
Mayor
Gary France
City Council 2
Joshua Degnan
City Council 3
Joey Peco
City Council 4
Jennifer Williams
City Council 5
Chris Wells
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Monica Wolak-Castro
Lake Station
Mayor
Benjamin Fontanez Jr.
Clerk-Treasurer
Pat Alexander
City Council 1
Jennifer Builta
City Council 2
Eric Minch
City Council 3
Liz Frailey
City Council 4
Chris Madsen
City Council 5
Randall Alexander Jr.
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Randy Alexander Sr.
Margaret Alexander
Lowell
Clerk-Treasurer
Jill Murr
Judge
Richard Shapiro
Town Council 1
Michael Gruszka
Merrillville
Town Council 4
Sabine Miller
Town Council 6
Luke Rich
Munster
Clerk-Treasurer
Wendy Mis
Town Council 1
Jose Diaz
George Shinkan
Town Council 2
Joe Hofferth
Town Council 3
Charles Gardiner
Kimberley Warner
Town Council 4
David Nellans
Joseph Clune
Town Council 5
Andy Koultourides
Jonathan Petersen
Schererville
Town Council 1
Jennifer Lowry
Town Council 5
Caleb Johnson
Ashley Veitkus
Schneider
Clerk-Treasurer
Jenny Beier
Town Council (3 seats)
Patti Buis
Kevin Gray
David Harris
St. John
Clerk-Treasurer
Bethany Hernandez
Kim Schaver
Town Council 1
Ann Oster
Bryan Blazak
Town Council 2
Christian Jorgensen
Town Council at-large (2 seats)
Theresa Birlson
Wayne Pondinas
Mike Bouvat
Mike Aurelio
Winfield
Town Council (3 seats)
Timothy Clayton
Jon Derwinski
David Anderson
PORTER COUNTY DEMOCRATS
Burns Harbor
Clerk-Treasurer
Jane Jordan
Town Council (5 seats)
Lisa Draves
Kurt Jordan
Jennifer McHargue
Chesterton
Clerk-Treasurer
Courtney Udvare
Town Council 2
Erin Collins
Town Council 3
Dane Lafata
Eric Robinson
Town Council 4
Sharon Darnell
Hebron
Clerk-Treasurer
Jamie Uzelac
Town Council 1
Shane Spagnola
Town Council 2
Michael Wallace
Town Council 3
John Spinks Jr.
Kouts
Town Council at-large
Robert Forster
Pines
Clerk-Treasurer
Shelby Mashburn
Portage
Mayor
Sue Lynch
Clerk-Treasurer
Terri Clark
Elizabeth Modesto
City Council 1
Gina Giese-Hurst
City Council 2
Pete Trinidad Jr.
City Council 3
Joetta Collins
City Council 4
Brian Gulley
City Council 5
Collin Czilli
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Ferdinand Alvarez
David Degard
Debbie Podgorski
Sonda Vasquez
Porter
Clerk-Treasurer
Corinne Peffers
Erik Wagner
Town Council 1
Laura Madigan
Town Council 2
Don Craft
Jack Jent
Town Council 3
William Lopez
Town Council 5
Kelly Karriman
Valparaiso
Mayor
Pamela Schroeder
Hannah Trueblood
City Council 1
Diana Reed
City Council 2
Robert Cotton
City Council 3
Barbara Domer
Drew Wenger
City Council 4
Lance Raphael
City Council 5
Carmen Collins
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Emilie Hunt
Ellen Kapitan
PORTER COUNTY REPUBLICANS
Burns Harbor
Town Council (5 seats)
Amy Arney
Roseann Bozak
John McGraw
Chesterton
Town Council 1
Jim Ton
Town Council 2
Lloyd Kittredge Jr.
John VanDenburgh
Town Council 5
Jennifer Fisher
Hebron
Town Council at-large (2 seats)
Justin Albright
Tammy Kay Grdinich
Kouts
Clerk-Treasurer
Laurie Tribble
Town Council 1
Harold Salyer
Town Council 3
Phillip Anderson
Blake Jefferson Sr.
Jill Striker
Town Council at-large
Tim Gant
Portage
Mayor
Austin Bonta
John Cannon
City Council 2
Robert Parnell
City Council 3
Victoria Gresham
City Council 5
Charissa Childers
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Melissa Weidenbach
Porter
Town Council 2
Russ Erwin
Valparaiso
Mayor
Jon Costas
Art Elwood
Clerk-Treasurer
Holly Taylor
City Council 1
Lori Simon
City Council 2
Matty Whaling
City Council 3
Harris Peterson
City Council 4
Jack Pupillo
City Council 5
Peter Anderson
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Michelle Harris
Matthew Murphy
LAPORTE COUNTY DEMOCRATS
Kingsford Heights
Clerk-Treasurer
Edward Hueston
Town Council 1
Brian Nurnberg
Town Council 2
Kari Moss
Duane Arndt
Town Council 3
Dennis Francis
Town Council 4
Jeana Blake
Joe Atkinson
Town Council 5
Evelyn Ballinger
LaPorte
Mayor
Ronald Zimmer
City Council 5
Joseph Mrozinske
Michigan City
Mayor
Angela Nelson Deuitch
Michael Mack
Johnny Stimley
Mark Yagelski
Ron Meer
Clerk
Gale Neulieb
City Council 1
Rodney McCormick
Gregory Coulter
City Council 2
Paul Przyblinski
Daisy Lee
City Council 3
Joseph Nelson
Agnes Meer
City Council 4
Katrina Davis
Sean Fitzpatrick
City Council 5
Tracie Tillman
City Council 6
Nancy Moldenhauer
City Council at-large (3 seats)
Donald Przybylinski
Timothy Bietry
Bryant Dabney
Vidya Kora
Trail Creek
Clerk-Treasurer
Joshleen Denham
Town Council
Jennifer Heath
Laura Lisak Saenz
Warren Schacht
Westville
Town Council
Stephen Williams
LAPORTE COUNTY REPUBLICANS
Kingsford Heights
Town Council 3
Lauri Enochs
LaCrosse
Clerk-Treasurer
Kelly Kiel
Town Council
Lisa Rosenkranz
Rodney Cox Jr.
Whitney Kelley
LaPorte
Mayor
Tom Dermody
Clerk-Treasurer
Courtney Parthun
City Council 1
Julie West
City Council 2
Karyl Machek-Feikes
City Council 3
Drew Buchanan
City Council 4
Roger Galloway
City Council 5
Larry Pinkerton
Laura Konieczny
City Council at-large (2 seats)
Timothy Franke
Dakota Euler
Lauren Huffman
Evan Wooding
Michigan City
Mayor
Duane Parry
City Council
Todd Saturday
City Council 2
John Haynes
City Council 6
Socrates Gray
City Council at-large (3 seats)
Jason Straton
Elizabeth Bergeron
Trail Creek
Clerk-Treasurer
Crystal Frever
Town Council
Chad Denham
Peter Alan Pizarek
Kyle Kubik
Westville
Clerk-Treasurer
Tracy Williams
Town Council
Robert Wanmer