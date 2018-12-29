LAKE STATION — The United Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ is seeking a temporary location to worship after a driver crashed into the church's auditorium,the fourth time in recent years the structure has been hit.
The Rev. Chris Hannon said no one was in the church when the most recent crash occurred on Christmas Eve. He estimates more than $25,000 in damage was caused to the building at 2270 Tippecanoe St. during the last incident.
Hannon said the vehicle completely entered the church's auditorium, and about half of the pews there were wrecked.
Officers were sent to the church shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve after a passerby saw the crash, Lake Station Police Chief Dave Johnson said.
The vehicle was empty when they arrived, and officers located a 24-year-old Lake Station man hiding in the church bathroom, Johnson said.
The man appeared to have suffered a head injury during the crash and was transported to a hospital.
The man admitted he was driving the vehicle. Police said they believe he was intoxicated and are awaiting results of an alcohol test from a blood draw. Charges are pending, Johnson said.
Hannon estimated repairs could take six to eight weeks to complete. United Pentecostal is looking for a temporary location until that work is finished.
Church officials also are asking the city to take action to prevent crashes from happening again at the parish.
Hannon said there have been four other situations in which vehicles have run into the church building.
He said about $25,000 in damage was caused when someone drove into it in March 2014.
Hannon said there is a curve on Schneider Street, which runs near the church. He said the curve isn't well-lit, and he believes installing a guardrail could keep drivers away from the church.
Hannon said he requested the installation of a guardrail following the 2014 incident, but no action was taken. He has again asked the city to address the curve and prevent motorists from crashing into his church.
City Councilman Carlos Luna said the latest request for a guardrail was the first he heard of the church's concerns. He said he and Adrian Vera, the city's superintendent of the public works, will visit the area to determine how to handle the situation.