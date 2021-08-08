 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car dealership plans multimillion-dollar expansion in Merrillville
alert urgent

Car dealership plans multimillion-dollar expansion in Merrillville

Welcome to Merrillville
Tony V. Martin, File, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Webb Hyundai could break ground later this year on a multimillion-dollar project to create an expanded state-of-the-art dealership.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

Webb Auto Group is investing about $8 million for land acquisition, site clearing, demolition and new construction of the Webb Hyundai project on U.S. 30 near Tyler Street.

The company has acquired the former Chinese restaurant adjacent to the current dealership. Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said that will be demolished so the dealership can be expanded.

Webb Auto Group is asking the Plan Commission for subdivision approval to combine the lots of the dealership and the former restaurant land. The panel could take initial action on that request during its Aug. 17 regular session.

Shine said once all approvals are in place, Webb hopes to start construction later this year.

The Webb Auto Group has run auto dealerships in Northwest Indiana for the last 50 years. It has operated the Merrillville Hyundai location for about five years.

The expansion project will double the size of the dealership. Officials said the project will result in Webb retaining 32 employees at the Merrillville location and eventually adding 25 positions there. The construction also will create 40 temporary jobs.

The Town Council in June approved a tax abatement request associated with the project.

At that time, Brian Webb, of the Webb Auto Group, said the auto group is thankful for the support from the town.

“How refreshing it’s been to deal with the town,” Webb said in June. “You’ve clearly shown that you value our relationship.”

'Back the Blue Bash' benefits Region officer

1 of 8
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local News

More development expected in AmeriPlex

  • Updated

The Missner Group has purchase agreements in place for a 45-acre parcel and a 26-acre parcel in the business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues, said Eddie Adler, of Missner.

Merrillville considers multiple apartment proposals
Local News

Merrillville considers multiple apartment proposals

  • Updated

Weiss Entities recently announced it wants to demolish the Merrill Point Shopping Center to make way for a $45 million to $50 million redevelopment project to create a 320-unit apartment complex on property near 93rd Avenue and Taft Street

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts