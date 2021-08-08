Car dealership plans multimillion-dollar expansion in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Webb Hyundai could break ground later this year on a multimillion-dollar project to create an expanded state-of-the-art dealership.

Webb Auto Group is investing about $8 million for land acquisition, site clearing, demolition and new construction of the Webb Hyundai project on U.S. 30 near Tyler Street.

The company has acquired the former Chinese restaurant adjacent to the current dealership. Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said that will be demolished so the dealership can be expanded.

Webb Auto Group is asking the Plan Commission for subdivision approval to combine the lots of the dealership and the former restaurant land. The panel could take initial action on that request during its Aug. 17 regular session.

Shine said once all approvals are in place, Webb hopes to start construction later this year.

The Webb Auto Group has run auto dealerships in Northwest Indiana for the last 50 years. It has operated the Merrillville Hyundai location for about five years.