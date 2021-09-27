Car dealership would double in size

MERRILLVILLE — New developments are closer to fruition following recent support from the Plan Commission.
It granted preliminary subdivision approval for a project expanding the Webb Hyundai dealership on U.S. 30 near Tyler Street.
Webb Auto Group is investing about $8 million for land acquisition, site clearing, demolition and new construction for the initiative, and groundbreaking could occur later this year.
The dealership will double in size when the project is finished. To increase its space, Webb acquired the former Chinese restaurant adjacent to the current dealership. Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said that building will be demolished.
Through the subdivision process, the parcels for the current dealership and the former restaurant will be combined into a single lot.
In addition to the Plan Commission approval, the initiative also received support from the Town Council in June, when that panel approved a tax abatement request associated with the expansion.
Officials said the project will result in Webb retaining 32 employees at the Merrillville location and eventually adding 25 positions there. The construction also will create 40 temporary jobs.
The commission also approved the final planned unit development (PUD) request for a new apartment complex Weiss Entities is planning for the Merrill Point Shopping Center at 93rd Avenue and Taft Street.
That project will create 320 rental units at the property. That includes constructing four-story buildings to house 240 of the apartments. Another 80 units will be in townhouse-style buildings.
The first phase of the project involves razing the Merrill Point Shopping Center this year to make way for the new rental units. Construction of the complex is expected to start in 2022.
The Dollar General, Goodwill and dialysis center properties near Merrill Point aren’t owned by Weiss, and they won’t be demolished. The existing Wise Guys Discount Liquors in Merrill Point could be relocated.
