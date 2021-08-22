Car wash proposed for former Mr. Kenny's site in Highland

HIGHLAND — A long vacant-property on Indianapolis Boulevard will go from bubbles to suds if a car wash gets final approval.

The Board of Zoning Appeals has recommended a special use variance be approved for F&E Ventures to open a car wash on the former site of Mr. Kenny's Restaurant & Lounge, 8945-55 Indianapolis Blvd.

Since the restaurant closed decades ago, the building has housed several bars that have sometimes caused problems for law enforcement.

F&E attorney Scott Yahne said the site has been vacant for at least 12 years.

Yahne said numerous companies have checked the site over the years, including McDonald's, but it was too small for any of them to operate.

The parcel sits in a B-3 business zone and is part of a Redevelopment Commission overlay district. Car washes are not permitted in such zoning, so F&E needed the use variance to operate there.

The council approved the variance on a 4-1 vote with Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, casting the lone no vote.

Voting yes were Council Vice president Bernie Zemen, D-1st, Mark Schocke, R-3rd, Tom Black, R-4th and Council President Roger Sheeman, R-5th.