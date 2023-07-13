Interventional cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist Naseer Nasser has joined Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City.

Nasser earned his medical degree at the University of Baghdad’s College of Medicine in Iraq. He did his residency in internal medicine at Cook County Hospital in Chicago.

“Dr. Nasser’s general cardiovascular fellowship training was at Cook County Hospital and his interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular intervention fellowship training was at Rush University Medical Center, both in Chicago. His fellowship in cardiac electrophysiology was at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.,” Franciscan Health said in a news release. “His clinical interests are complex arrhythmia management, structural heart intervention and limb salvage.”

He is fluent in Arabic and is scheduling appointments both in-person and virtually. He’s seeing patients at Franciscan Health Heart Center on the fourth floor of the Franciscan Medical Pavilion at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-878-8200.