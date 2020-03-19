Care urged for pets exposed to COVID-19

While there is no evidence dogs, cats or other pets can get sick from or spread COVID-19, the state is urging those infected with the virus to take precautions with their companion animals.

An animal living in a home with an infected person is to remain isolated as well, according to a letter issued by Indiana State Veterinarian Bret Marsh on behalf of the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

This means no contact with other people or other animals from outside the home, he said.

"Designate someone in the household who is not ill to feed, water and care for pets, if possible," Marsh said. "If not, wash your hands thoroughly before and after feeding and handling pets."

Perhaps more challenging, the state suggests that anyone infected with the virus "should avoid direct contact with pets including petting, snuggling, kissing, being licked, and sharing food."

This is the case, not because there is evidence the pet could be exposed, but because of the chance of "mechanical transmission" of the virus being spread on the surface of the animal, said BOAH Communication Director Denise Derrer.