Care urged for pets exposed to COVID-19

While there is no evidence dogs, cats or other pets can get sick from or spread COVID-19, the state is urging those infected with the virus to take precautions with their companion animals.
An animal living in a home with an infected person is to remain isolated as well, according to a letter issued by Indiana State Veterinarian Bret Marsh on behalf of the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.
This means no contact with other people or other animals from outside the home, he said.
"Designate someone in the household who is not ill to feed, water and care for pets, if possible," Marsh said. "If not, wash your hands thoroughly before and after feeding and handling pets."
Perhaps more challenging, the state suggests that anyone infected with the virus "should avoid direct contact with pets including petting, snuggling, kissing, being licked, and sharing food."
This is the case, not because there is evidence the pet could be exposed, but because of the chance of "mechanical transmission" of the virus being spread on the surface of the animal, said BOAH Communication Director Denise Derrer.
The guidelines involving companion animals were issued a couple of days ago to the Indiana State Department of Health and county health departments, she said.
The guidelines discourage pet owners from getting rid of their four-legged companions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Derrer said.
"Pets should remain in the home and cared for at home as much as possible," Marsh said. "Service animals should remain with their handlers throughout the isolation period."
"If you are unable to continue to care for your pet while ill, seek help from family, friends or neighbors," according to BOAH. "We recommend pets be thoroughly bathed when transferring to another caretaker. This step should remove any virus particles that are present on the coat."
If a pet needs veterinary care, the state suggested calling ahead to the clinic for guidance.
"We are hopeful that following these and other recommended public health measures will keep everyone healthy during this pandemic," according to BOAH.