Career Center students collect 650 pounds of food for Hilltop House

"I had a student who I found out was living in a hotel with her dad and didn't have any food to eat over the weekend. She had orange juice and that's all. I started bringing her food, and ever since then I have tried to reach out to others," Ammons said.

Porter County Career Center student Ryan Pierce, a senior at Boone Grove High School, said he had no idea some young people went without meals for 64 hours.

"Our teacher came up with the idea and brought it to our attention. I thought it was an awesome idea. I had no idea there was a gap in which some students have no food," Pierce said.

Fellow Porter County Career Center student Evan Hoffman, also a senior at Boone Grove, said he and Pierce introduced the project to the school last Monday and laid out plans of how it would proceed.

Updates were given in regard to food items collected and at the end of the week, on Friday, the totals were tabulated, Hoffman said.

Students this week, starting on Monday, were taking the food items to Hilltop.

Ammons said the students also did a display of the food items collected and holiday music was played during the collecting.