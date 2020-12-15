Career Center students collect 650 pounds of food for Hilltop House

VALPARAISO — Porter County Career Center students learned their efforts can make a difference in their community.
Students and staff recently during a one-week period collected 650 pounds of food and over 750 items to be donated to Hilltop Neighborhood House in Valparaiso, said Beth Ammons, a business and marketing teacher at Porter County Career Center.
The food drive was part of Project 64, an initiative to help students who lack access to food on the weekends.
Hilltop CEO Jennifer Wright said the food will be well-received and will feed those living in all neighborhoods throughout Valparaiso.
"It's a big deal because the demand is so big," Wright said.
Ammons was the one who broached the idea for the Project 64 special food drive project.
The collection was sponsored by Ammons' business classes. She said Project 64 is so named because there are 64 hours between the time school ends on a Friday and begins on the following Monday.
Many students, including those who only get access to meals during the school week, face a food shortage during those 64 hours, Ammons said.
"Project 64 was something that students could understand," Ammons said.
Ammons, a longtime educator, said she learned firsthand about this type of hunger from a student she had 18 to 20 years ago at a different school.
"I had a student who I found out was living in a hotel with her dad and didn't have any food to eat over the weekend. She had orange juice and that's all. I started bringing her food, and ever since then I have tried to reach out to others," Ammons said.
Porter County Career Center student Ryan Pierce, a senior at Boone Grove High School, said he had no idea some young people went without meals for 64 hours.
"Our teacher came up with the idea and brought it to our attention. I thought it was an awesome idea. I had no idea there was a gap in which some students have no food," Pierce said.
Fellow Porter County Career Center student Evan Hoffman, also a senior at Boone Grove, said he and Pierce introduced the project to the school last Monday and laid out plans of how it would proceed.
Updates were given in regard to food items collected and at the end of the week, on Friday, the totals were tabulated, Hoffman said.
Students this week, starting on Monday, were taking the food items to Hilltop.
Ammons said the students also did a display of the food items collected and holiday music was played during the collecting.
"I'm very proud of the work they did in just one week," Ammons said. "My students are studying nonprofits so they could see this project from beginning to end."
Ammons said one student calculated the total food collected, and based on the size and ages of the family, came up with the number on average it would feed.
"The food we collected will feed 70 people for the entire weekend," Ammons said.
Audra Peterson, director of career and technical education for Porter County Career Center, said she is "extremely proud of staff and students for everything they did."
"It kind of gives a good-feeling experience in tough times," Peterson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.