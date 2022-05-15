Career, Technical Education students honored

MICHIGAN CITY — The LaPorte County Career and Technical Education program at the A.K. Smith Career Center held its 2022 awards program recently.

Members of the Technical Honor Society received a tassel to be worn at their high school graduations and new students were inducted. Several students were also honored with scholarships and awards.

The Technical Honor Society celebrates students who have shown dedication, professionalism and the skills necessary to be selected as the best of the best in their chosen Career and Technical Field. These students demonstrate that technical education is a viable, practical, and challenging educational path.

The ceremony was led by Director of Career and Technical Education Delincia Smith, who thanked the teachers for their commitment and dedication to their students.

The following students were inducted into the Society, representing six area high schools: LaCrosse High School, LaPorte High School, Michigan City High School, New Prairie High School, South Central High School, and Westville High School. Programs include Automotive Technology, Construction Technology, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Education Professions, EMT, Energy Academy, Fire Science, Health Science I, Health Science II, Modern Machine Technology, Visual & Digital Communications, and Welding.

Students honored included Danielle Burgess, Joshua Cummings, Bryanna Chambers, Makayla Elkins, Jason Farlie, Danielle Hagedorn, Sara Emery, Ava Czerniak, Lillian Adrian, Halle Novak, Bianca Robles, Robert Lanchsweerdt, Tony Juskiewicz, Alex Krzyzak, Emma Lewis, Summer McGee, Alejandro Mota-Lopez, Kyle Newcomb, Grant Ott-Large, Tatum Raker.

Others included Emma Vandercar, Kadrin Wheeler, Sara Villa, Ella Schable, Jesse Rhoda, Elizabeth Larson, Payton Wolfenbarger, Esperanza Arteaga, Shakyra Parker, Jason McWhirter, Anastasia Timm, Samantha Schaffer, Evan Garay, Reyes Steppe, Orion Bennett, Nichole Burke, William Buskirk, Nolan Jonas.

Rounding out the list were Hunter DeYoung, Maura Dominguez, Britani Gomez – Ramirez, Andrew Coates, Ty Stacy, Delaney Messer, Ryan Kuizin, Alex Scheuchner, Brenna Woodruff, Ryley Zawada, Taylor Denvit, Seth Palmer, Canyon Richardson, Matthew Spahn, Samantha Wilson, Declan Rice, Abigail Talbot, Quinn Whitaker, and Jack Williams.

Each of the CTE programs at A. K. Smith also recognized an Outstanding Student of the Year:

Automotive Technology: Ty Stacy

Career Skills: Emily Silverthorn

Construction Technology (A.K. Smith): Delaney Messer

Construction Technology (NPHS): Braxton Binson

Cosmetology: Bianca Robles

Criminal Justice and Law: Emma Vandercar

Culinary Arts: Evan Garay

Education Professions: Samantha Shaffer

EMT: Ryan Kuizin

Energy Academy: Alex Scheuchner

Fire Safety and Rescue: Trent Platz

Health Careers Academy I: Ava Czerniak

Health Careers Academy II: Brenna Woodruff

Modern Machine Technology: Joshua Cummings

Visual & Digital Communication: Hallee Novak

Welding Technology: Isaac Lamar

Each year a student representative from each high school is selected as the Outstanding Student of the Year for LaPorte County Career and Technical Education. This year’s recipients were:

LaCrosse High School: Ian Zrodlowski

LaPorte High School: Delaney Messer

Michigan City High School: Joshua Cummings

New Buffalo High School: Gabriella Levine

New Prairie High School: Kadrin Wheeler

South Central High School: Evan Garay

Westville High School: Reyes Steppe

Other students receiving special recognition included:

● 2021 Jim Wallace Memorial Award – Evan Garay

● Brad Cohen Award – Dwayne Eagle

● Tej Ram Gupta Scholarship – Delaney Messer, Cheyenne Moreau, and Danielle Burgess

● Work Ethic Certificates were awarded to 85 students

