MUNSTER — Edna Kucsera, 89, was lying in bed but listened with rapt attention as Christmas carolers finished singing Jingle Bells.
"Thank you. You sing so nice," Kucsera told Charles Espitia, one of the carolers making the rounds.
She smiled and reached out to briefly hold the 5-year-old's hand in hers as some 30 other carolers quietly filed out of her room.
Kucsera, a patient at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence, rested comfortably in her room at Riley, an eight-bedroom house sponsored by Hospice of the Calumet Area.
The Hammond woman has come there to spend her remaining days in hospice care.
"It's cherishing life and that's what this is doing," said Cynthia Camp, volunteer coordinator for Hospice of the Calumet Area.
Hospice of the Calumet Area serves patients in a variety of ways: Outpatient care at their own home, in an assisted living facility or nursing home, or in-facility care at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence.
According to the agency's website, that focus is to help people in the last six months of life — and their loved ones — live the last chapter of life with dignity, regardless of diagnosis, age, race or ethnicity.
The caroling is an annual tradition. The singers included youngsters from the Schererville Little League, members of St. Michael's Church and hospice staff.
"This is a wonderful thing to do. This very well could be their last Christmas," Camp said.
Camp told the carolers the rooms they had permission to enter and advice about being quietly respectful of other patients as they walked through the residence.
"We are making memories. Sing your heart out," Camp said.
Kucsera recalled some of her Christmas memories growing up, like going to church for Christmas Mass and family dinners.
"I had some beautiful Christmases," Kucsera said.
Beth Wanatowicz, a registered nurse at the residence, said during the holidays, the staff there goes along with the feelings of its patients during the holiday season.
"We go with whatever their feelings even if it's sad," Wanatowicz said.
Although Christmas trees are placed in the rooms of those who request decorations, staff is also mindful other patients may be of a different faith.
Religion of all denominations plays a part in helping patients during their remaining days. Many request priests to come for the anointing of the sick.
Wanatowicz, who has been a hospice nurse for over 30 years, said she enjoys her work immensely.
"My patients give me so much more back," Wanatowicz said.
Members of the Spaniels, an American R & B and doo-wop group which originated in Gary in the early 1950s, say they enjoy caroling at the residence and in homes of hospice patients because of the joy it brings to them.
The Spaniels has been coming to the residence for the last three years to help lead the carolers with Christmas songs even bringing along sheets of music to share.
Billy Shelton said his group of singers is Christian-based.
"This is God's work and we love to do this," Shelton said.
For Patrick Pitre, "it brings me joy that fulfills an blesses me."
Kris Espitia, a nurse with the Hospice of the Calumet Area, she said she comes to carol and brings her sons, Charles, 5 and Anthony, 9.
"It's very fulfilling for me. I feel there is a great purpose. I like to see them live and be able to die well. I love ministering to people's souls and to be a part of it," Espitia said.
The VNA Hospice Care in Valparaiso offers a number of holiday programs for its patients, including handing out some 400 comfort bags provided through the Valparaiso Lions Club, said Maria Galka Director of Development for the VNA.
The bags contain items to make the patient and their family more comfortable during a stressful time and include candies, puzzle books, personal care items and a deck of cards.
"We're thinking of you," Galka said.
According to its website, the VNA offers hospice care in patients' homes, at the VNA Hospice Center, in extended care facilities, assisted living facilities or anywhere the patient calls home.
Other programs held during the holidays by VNA Hospice Care for its patients include giving gifts from the Angel Tree, a special tree lighting ceremony for clients and their families in which an ornament is hung; and caroling by students from local schools.
"Our volunteers have also gone to the homes of our clients to put up Christmas trees," Galka said.