One of the largest carpenters unions in the Region picketed outside Crown Point High School.

The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters picketed along Burrill Street and Main Street Friday with giant inflatable Scabby the Rats to protest a contractor.

Union attorney Suzanne C. Dyer said in a letter to the school the picket protested Pro Turf's failure to pay carpenters standard area wages and fringe benefits.

"The IKORCC's picket was solely aimed at Pro Turf Inc. and its failure to pay area standards," she wrote.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment.

Union workers were not protesting Crown Point Community School Corporation building projects, Superintendent Todd Terrill wrote in a letter to parents.

"Since the beginning of our capital improvement projects, we have been proud of three things: providing new opportunities for students, completing the projects without a referendum, and hiring hundreds of local workers in various trades and unions," he wrote in a letter to parents. "In January 2021, our board passed a responsible bidder resolution, ensuring that we did not have to accept the lowest bid for each project but rather the lowest bid from local unions who ensure fair wages and high safety standards."

Amid a surge in enrollment as more people move to Crown Point, the school district has been working on capital projects at Crown Point High School, Taft Middle School, MacArthur Elementary, Timothy Ball Elementary, Lake Street Elementary, Col. Wheeler Middle School, Eisenhower Elementary, Solon Robinson Elementary, Jerry Ross Elementary, Winfield Elementary and the former Taft Site. It's been adding classrooms, updating facilities and making other improvements.