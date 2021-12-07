Cars keep crashing into Munster businesses and no one knows why: 'Maybe it's cursed'

Jodi's Italian Ice won't get any compensation from the insurance company since it didn't own the property. It still hopes to find a new location somewhere in Munster or nearby.

"We love the area," he said. "We're looking in Munster or somewhere in Northwest Indiana or Chicagoland. It was a great location. The overhead was low. The lines were good. The traffic was busy. The town of Munster really supported us and embraced us, allowing us to flourish."

The crash was a big blow to Jodi's Italian Ice because it was in the process of franchising its concept to other locations, using the small hut in Munster as a model building to show how an Italian ice place could be run with low start-up and operating costs. Franchisees had already opened new Jodi's locations in Phoenix and Atlanta.

"Our loss is we can't use it as a model for selling franchises anymore," he said. "That was our model building. We also had looked at a container operation, which would have been cool. But that was unique. It was really pretty aesthetically. As we were finding investors, Jodi's were springing up all over."

The size of the hut appealed to potential franchisees looking for an easy entry into the restaurant building, Tillman said.