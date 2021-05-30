Case finally closed for missing LaPorte sailors killed in Pearl Harbor attack

“It’s a very hard, difficult meeting,” she said, because everyone there had lost loved ones. “It’s gut-wrenching, the stories,” she said.

The attendees were separated into groups. She and other family members of the USS Oklahoma victims learned about the recovery process. They have been to additional meetings since.

“They treat these remains with so much respect, I cannot even tell you,” Sowar said. “I am so overwhelmed with what they did. It’s such a feeling of relief to be able to say goodbye to them and to do it with respect.”

Growing up

Harold, the older Trapp brother, was born in 1916, the same year the Oklahoma was commissioned. William came along two years later, in 1918, the same year the Oklahoma escorted President Woodrow Wilson to France to negotiate the Versailles Treaty at the end of World War I.

Their sister, Irene, was born in 1919.They were raised on a farm on U.S. 35 north of LaPorte.

Harold was inquisitive, Sowar said. On the farm, he opened the flowers while trying to help. He took drafting courses to go to Purdue, but when the Great Depression hit, his chances of going to college vanished. Harold had a job as a draftsman in Michigan City and stayed there until he joined the Navy.