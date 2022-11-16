Casino goes gobble-gobble over holiday meals

GARY — The snow may have been coming down outside the Salvation Army’s Gary-Merrillville community center, but inside it smelled like a kitchen on Thanksgiving.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana donated 250 individual Thanksgiving dinners for distribution at the center to residents. Casino staff not only prepared the meals, but they packaged and delivered them to the vehicles lining the center lot.

Among those staffers was Michael Gaudreau, vice president of casino operations and a member of the Salvation Army of Lake County’s advisory board. “This feels great,” he said. “It’s the people that made a difference.”

That included executive sous chef Joshua Barth, who was part of the assembly line of workers filling and sealing meal packages. Dinners included roasted turkey and gravy, sage bread dressing, green bean casserole, house salad with vinaigrette dressing, dinner roll and a slice of pumpkin pie.

“We started on the meal Tuesday, then we let the turkey marinate overnight,” Barth explained. “Then today, starting at 5 a.m., we let the turkey slow-roast.”

In all, Hard Rock Casino donated 190 pounds of turkey, 165 pounds of sweet potatoes, 120 pounds of green beans, 8 gallons of gravy, 100 pounds of dressing, 48 pies and 250 dinner rolls.

For Gaudreau, a seat on the Salvation Army board “means a lot to me. It’s their focus on children that’s most important. Children are our future, and the more positive impact we can make on them, the better for everyone.”

The Gary-Merrillville center provides rent, utilities and food assistance to people who are at risk of homelessness and hunger. It also provides summer and after-school programs for children, youth activities, and program support for women and seniors.

Hard Rock Casino cooperates with Salvation Army on an Angel Tree, and Gaudreau reported that all gift-request tags have been pulled. “At the casino, presents are starting to line hallways.”

Hard Rock Casino donated 150 turkey dinners last year.

“Staff works hard on that,” Gaudreau said. “It’s one of the most anticipated events, and staff responds to it well.”

Salvation Army hosted a drive-thru opportunity at the Gary-Merrillville center for Gary-area residents to pick up traditional Thanksgiving dinners. Advance reservations were taken.

Capt. Amanda Keene, pastor and administrator at the site, said 80 households representing 250 people had registered. After 30 minutes of the 90-minute distribution, only 24 households had not arrived and 200 meals had been picked up.

“This is a blessing to my family,” said Julene Anderson of the Miller area, picking up five meals. “The economy is getting so hard. Families now have to decide, do I pay for food, gas or utility bills? This is an absolute blessing for them to help us put food on the table.”

Keene, who was recording the names of households picking up food, commented: “This is amazing. Hard Rock Casino has been a great community partner with us.”

Besides the meal, Keene said, casino staff volunteer with other food distribution, including one happening Thursday at the center.

“Whatever we need during the year, [casino staff] are willing to help,” she said.

A similar food distribution of hot meals by Ameristar Casino is scheduled for Tuesday at the Salvation Army's East Chicago community center.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Salvation Army’s mobile unit will be delivering 125 meals to shelters in Hammond and the East Chicago Police Department, with 75 additional meals going to the Porter County center.

“We’re grateful to Hard Rock, as we are able to help families have a warm meal,” said Capt. Bersa Vera, area commander for the three Lake County and one Porter County Salvation Army centers. "This is Thanksgiving, and we are grateful for the partnerships we have in the community. This way we can help more and more.”

Among the kitchen help was Patrick Brown, Hard Rock’s vice president of food and beverage, who worked on the 2021 meal distribution.

“The efficiency has gotten better,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone gets a hot turkey meal. This is a lot of fun for us, especially this time of year.”

The centers in Lake and Porter counties will be providing 600 meals and food baskets for Thanksgiving, Vera said. In addition, those centers will be providing food baskets and toys for about 4,000 Northwest Indiana children at Christmas.