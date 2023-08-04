Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary and Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in Whiting will give out food at Each Chicago Central High School this weekend.

They will provide lunch food and snacks in reusable insulated lunch bags to hundreds of area school children in the Back to School Rally from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium of the high school at 1100 W. Columbus Drive in East Chicago.

“Catholic Charities reached out to us to ask if we would provide the reusable lunch bags for students to use throughout the year,” said Jesse Hunt, Director of Commercial Lending for Notre Dame FCU. “Feeding bodies and minds of young people is a good investment. We couldn’t say ‘no.'"

Catholic Charities Food Pantry volunteers have been packing nonperishable food and snacks for students, Manager Tina Gunnum said.

Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary also provides other services such as homeless prevention, affordable housing, a pathway to U.S. citizenship, emergency assistance, parenting education, financial workshops and a women's care center. The nonprofit is active in Lake, Porter, La Porte and Starke Counties in Northwest Indiana.

For more information, visit Catholic-Charities.org.