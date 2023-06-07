MERRILLVILLE — Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary hosts its 41st annual golf outing Monday at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville.

Registration opens at 9:30 am with shotgun start at 11:45 am. Proceeds from this event support the many programs and services providing life-changing and emergency aid to struggling individuals and families in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties in Northwest Indiana.

Golfers will also have the opportunity to win one of two two-year leases courtesy of BMW of Schererville. There are still spots to be filled for golfers and sponsors. Visit Catholic-Charities.org to learn more and to register.

“When you support the June 12 golf outing you are truly giving a hand up to families and individuals who are in crisis,” said Kevin Feldman, Director of Development for Catholic Charities Diocese of Gary.

"These can be your neighbors, maybe a single mom being threatened with foreclosure or a young woman needing assistance with an unexpected pregnancy,” Feldman added.

Catholic Charities’ programs and services include homelessness prevention, emergency assistance, affordable housing, pathway to U.S. citizenship, women’s care center, food pantry, financial workshops, and much more.

Individuals, businesses, civic groups, faith communities and others are as important to the lifesaving and lifechanging work being accomplished through Catholic Charities as the caseworkers, counselors and other professionals serving in the field.

Visit Catholic-Charities.org to learn more about its programs and services.

Fore more information, contact Feldman at KFeldman@catholic-charities.org.