Catholic Diocese of Gary ordains 7 deacons

In his homily, McClory recalled Jesus’ service side, washing his apostles’ feet at the Last Supper. He encouraged the newest deacons to know “when mercy and compassion are needed and be ready to serve.”

Taken from the Greek diakonia, meaning service, the order of Roman Catholic permanent deacon has three essential functions: proclaiming the Gospel, service of the liturgy, and administration of charitable acts.

Once ordained, deacons may baptize, witness the exchange of marital vows and bless marriages, distribute Communion to the faithful and bring Viaticum to the dying, officiate at funerals and burials, and administer some of the sacraments.

Unlike a Catholic priest, deacons may not absolve sins in the sacrament of Reconciliation, celebrate Mass, or administer the sacraments of Anointing of the Sick or Confirmation.

The ordination rite included presentation of the seven candidates to the bishop, who accepted their promises of obedience to him and his successors.

After the candidates lie prostrate as a sign of humility, McClory laid his hands on each man as a sign of deacons being called to particular work in the faith community.