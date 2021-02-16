Catholic priests to sprinkle ashes instead of smudge a cross this Ash Wednesday

Every Ash Wednesday, at the onset of Lent, it's common to see Catholics out and about with a cross of ashes smudged on their forehead.
This year the Vatican is directing priests in the Diocese of Gary and around the world to sprinkle ashes on top on the heads of parishioners instead of tracing crosses on their foreheads as a coronavirus safety precaution. The ancient practice of sprinkling ashes dates back to the Old Testament and is a still followed by Catholics in some countries.
Bishop Robert J. McClory will distribute ashes at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 17 at St. Margaret Mary in 1445 Hoffman St. in Hammond. People can worship in person or through a livestream.
McClory will host a Lenten holy hour retreat series called “Encounter. Grow. Witness" at 7 p.m. for five Thursdays: on Feb. 25 at St. John the Evangelist in St. John, March 4 at Queen of All Saints in Michigan City, March 11 at St. Michael in Schererville, March 18 at St. Patrick in Chesterton, and March 25 at St. Paul in Valparaiso.
Ash Wednesday, which is Feb. 17 this year, kicks off the penitential season of Lent in which the more than 164,000 Catholic in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties give up luxuries and avoid eating meat on Fridays. The Lenten season of penance, repentance and self-denial stretches on for 40 days until Catholics celebrate the holiday of Easter marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Another change this year is with the traditional Ash Wednesday blessing: “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return” and “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”
Instead of having priests, deacons and laypersons repeat the blessing every time they administer ashes to a parishioner, the priest will it only once at the altar after blessing the ashes and sprinkling them with holy water. He will wear a face mask and say nothing while sprinkling ashes on the heads on the procession of parishioners.
For more information or to view any of the services, visit dcgary.org.