Catholic priests to sprinkle ashes instead of smudge a cross this Ash Wednesday

Every Ash Wednesday, at the onset of Lent, it's common to see Catholics out and about with a cross of ashes smudged on their forehead.

This year the Vatican is directing priests in the Diocese of Gary and around the world to sprinkle ashes on top on the heads of parishioners instead of tracing crosses on their foreheads as a coronavirus safety precaution. The ancient practice of sprinkling ashes dates back to the Old Testament and is a still followed by Catholics in some countries.

Bishop Robert J. McClory will distribute ashes at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Feb. 17 at St. Margaret Mary in 1445 Hoffman St. in Hammond. People can worship in person or through a livestream.

McClory will host a Lenten holy hour retreat series called “Encounter. Grow. Witness" at 7 p.m. for five Thursdays: on Feb. 25 at St. John the Evangelist in St. John, March 4 at Queen of All Saints in Michigan City, March 11 at St. Michael in Schererville, March 18 at St. Patrick in Chesterton, and March 25 at St. Paul in Valparaiso.