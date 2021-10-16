Caucus elects new East Chicago Council member

EAST CHICAGO — Debra Bolaños has been selected as the newest member of the City Council.

She will serve out the slightly over two years that remain in the term of former Councilman Emiliano Perez, who resigned early last month.

Born and raised in East Chicago, Bolaños is a 1976 graduate of Bishop Noll.

Bolaños emerged victorious from a pool of four candidates that the city's Democratic precinct committee members had to choose from at a caucus Sept. 25.

Jesse Gomez, Vanessa Hernandez-Orange and Delainah Valdez-Medina were the other three candidates who applied for the position.

Out of 27 eligible committee members, 24 appeared in person or by proxy.

There was no clear cut choice, as no candidate received the required majority after the first two ballots, both after which the lowest votegetter was eliminated.

After the third, fourth and fifth ballots were taken, Bolaños and Hernandez-Orange remained tied at 12 votes apiece.

It then fell upon Lake County Democratic Central Committee Chairman James Wieser to break the tie.