Caucus set Tuesday to fill Hobart council vacancy

HOBART — The city’s 3rd District will have a new representative on the City Council in coming days.
Democratic precinct committeemen in 3rd District plan to gather in a caucus at 6 p.m. Tuesday to select a person to fulfill the remainder of Lino Maggio’s term on the council. The term runs through the end of this year.
The caucus is at the Cressmoor Country Club on Wisconsin Street near 38th Place, said John Brezik, chairman of Hobart’s Democratic Precinct Organization.
As of Friday, Craig Brooks was the only person who put his name in to fulfill the remainder of Maggio’s term, Brezik said. Democrats had until 6 p.m. Saturday to file.
Brooks is a longtime Hobart Plan Commission member. He also is the founder of The Celtic Guard Academy, a bagpiping and drumming organization in Hobart.
- 88-year-old White Castle in Whiting, one of Chicago area's first, coming down to be replaced with new restaurant
- UPDATE: Merrillville High School brings in extra counselors in wake of fatal student shooting
- Region hotelier Bruce White dies at 70
- JERRY DAVICH: Cancer survivor wakes up from surgery without his right eye, confused by multiple scars
- Historic homes razed in Marktown with renovation program on horizon
- Beer Geeks craft beer bar in Highland closes, to reopen as B-Side Bar & Lounge
- Round the Clock, Martini’s to be featured on America's Best Restaurants show
- JERRY DAVICH: U.S. Steel retiree recalls his first day on the job: 'Go upstairs with the other skinny (N-words)'
- Woman died inside burning SUV that started 'going crazy'; doors wouldn't unlock
- Passed out motorist with foot on brake nabbed with meth, Portage police say
- Hessville institutions Super Submarine and Mario's Pizza, formerly Key Pizza, move in together to carry on for next generation
- Pedestrian struck and killed in Region crash, police say
- Toadzilla, a giant cane toad found in Australia, may be a record-breaker
- Incarcerated man found dead after fire breaks out in Indiana State Prison, IDOC says
- Teens attempting to lure young children into vehicle were 'joking,' Cedar Lake police say
The 3rd District seat became open when Maggio, a Democrat, resigned from that position at the end of December to begin his first term as the Hobart Township assessor.
Maggio served on the council for about 11 years.
During his final council meeting last month, Maggio said the panel accomplished much during the past decade: “I think I left the district better than I found it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.