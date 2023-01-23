Caucus set Tuesday to fill Hobart council vacancy

HOBART — The city’s 3rd District will have a new representative on the City Council in coming days.

Democratic precinct committeemen in 3rd District plan to gather in a caucus at 6 p.m. Tuesday to select a person to fulfill the remainder of Lino Maggio’s term on the council. The term runs through the end of this year.

The caucus is at the Cressmoor Country Club on Wisconsin Street near 38th Place, said John Brezik, chairman of Hobart’s Democratic Precinct Organization.

As of Friday, Craig Brooks was the only person who put his name in to fulfill the remainder of Maggio’s term, Brezik said. Democrats had until 6 p.m. Saturday to file.

Brooks is a longtime Hobart Plan Commission member. He also is the founder of The Celtic Guard Academy, a bagpiping and drumming organization in Hobart.

The 3rd District seat became open when Maggio, a Democrat, resigned from that position at the end of December to begin his first term as the Hobart Township assessor.

Maggio served on the council for about 11 years.

During his final council meeting last month, Maggio said the panel accomplished much during the past decade: “I think I left the district better than I found it.”