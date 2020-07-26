Caught in the crossfire: Shootings on rise in some communities as Region copes with pandemic

A mix of factors could be contributing to a rise in gun violence in some of Northwest Indiana's urban communities, and children sometimes have been caught in the crossfire, authorities said.
Gary, which routinely accounts for more than half of all Lake County homicides, has seen a 3% increase in homicides this year compared with 2019 and a 63% increase in the number of gunshot victims who survive.
A total of 93 people have been shot and survived so far this year in Gary, compared with 57 at the same time last year, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Gary had recorded 31 homicides as of Thursday, up from 30 at the same time last year.
Of the 93 gunshot victims, 12 were younger than 18. Two juveniles have been killed in shootings, and the parents of an 11-month-old girl were charged last week with neglect in their 11-month-old's Jan. 2 death from a blow to the abdomen.
Juveniles believed to be innocent victims include a 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother, who were both wounded March 21 when someone shot into their home in the 4100 block of Pierce Street. The shooting remains under investigation.
Twelve-year-old Demetrius Townsel Jr., of Chicago, was shot and killed May 16 while riding in a car in the 2700 block of Pierce Street. Police don't believe Townsel or anyone in his car was the intended target, Hamady said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gregory Fayson, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
'I wish we could figure it all out'
Hamady and other Region police leaders pointed to a mix of factors that could be contributing to a rise in gun violence locally and across the nation.
Those factors include the coronavirus pandemic, the number of guns on the streets, high unemployment rates, recent social unrest and changing attitudes toward law enforcement, and an influx of new residents seeking affordable housing and changing cultural values.
"I wish we could figure it all out," Hamady said.
East Chicago has recorded four homicides in 2020, down from six at the same time last year, Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.
East Chicago police don't typically track the number of nonfatal shootings in the city, but Rivera planned to release more information after staffers complete an extensive review.
In general, the number of shots fired calls is up, but shootings where someone is wounded are about average or possibly down, Rivera said. That's despite a series of shootings involving juveniles in the past month, he said.
"It hasn't been this drastic increase that people think it's been," he said.
Two 17-year-old boys have been killed and two juveniles — both 14 years old — have been wounded in shootings since June 28 in East Chicago. Police believe at least three were targeted.
Prosecutors charged a Chicago man Friday in connection with a shooting July 18 that wounded a 14-year-old girl and a 5-year-old woman. It was unclear if the pair was targeted when gunfire broke out during an argument at a house party, police said.
Detectives continue to investigate the fatal shootings of Nicholas Pisani, 17, on June 28 in the 1200 block of West 150th Street and Camrone Williams, 17, on July 21 in an alley behind the 4000 block of Pulaski Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Issac Washington or Detective Lt. Brian Paine at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.
'Something so small becomes big'
With beaches, movie theaters, fitness centers, schools and other places closed, people have fewer options to pass the time, Rivera said.
"Kids are running rampant out there, and something so small becomes big," he said. "A little Facebook beef turns into a shooting."
Rivera also pointed to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced the Lake County Jail to release prisoners to prevent the spread of infection and curtailed his department's community policing efforts.
"We're not able to bring anyone to jail except those with serious felonies, because they don't want to spread the virus," he said. "But one of the ways we tackle gun violence is with misdemeanor arrests."
Police often focus on individuals who frequently find themselves on the wrong side of the law as a way to prevent more violent crimes, such as shootings.
"It's the small crimes that make a difference," Rivera said. "They're not out there committing felonies every day. They're out there committing small misdemeanors, selling marijuana, petty thefts, breaking into cars."
Hammond has logged two homicides so far this year, compared with one during the same time last year, Lt. Steve Kellogg said. A third case, in which a man was found shot to death in a vehicle trunk July 8, has not been classified as a homicide, he said.
Hammond police also don't track nonfatal shootings, but Kellogg planned to release more data after staff completes a review of 2020 reports.
In Michigan City, the number of homicides is down, but nonfatal shootings are up significantly, Cmdr. Cisco Rodriguez said.
The city has recorded four homicides, two fewer than the six logged by the same time last year. In total, Michigan City saw seven homicides in 2019.
A total of 14 people have been wounded in shootings this year in Michigan City. That's up from zero at the same time last year.
Four shooting victims this year were juveniles, between the ages of 14 and 16. All appeared to be the intended targets, Rodriguez said.
In one of those cases, a 16-year-old male suspect was arrested.
'An unprecedented number of guns'
Michigan City Police Chief Dion Campbell recently told the City Council authorities in LaPorte County have seized 61% more guns in roughly the first six months of 2020 than they did during the same time period in 2019.
As of July 7, police had entered 211 firearms into evidence, compared with 137 in 2019, he said.
"There are an unprecedented number of guns that are on the street," Campbell said. "We need stronger gun laws. We need consequences for people that shoot and for people that commit these egregious crimes."
East Chicago police have seen applications for gun permits quadruple since Indiana erased a fee July 1, Rivera said.
"Ammunition at gun stores is being sold out," he said. "It's almost like a toilet paper issue. People are just buying guns and ammo, and I don't know why. Now we're getting this increase in shots fired."
The coronavirus also is often blamed for an increase this year in drug overdoses.
The drug epidemic takes police resources away from fighting violent crime, because officers investigate every overdose, Campbell said.
The flow of illegal drugs into communities also can lead to violent crime.
In Gary, four of the 23 homicides the city had logged by June 30 were believed to be drug-related, compared with 10 during the same time period last year, Hamady said.
Nine nonfatal shootings as of June 30 were believed to be drug-related, compared with six the previous year.
Homicides and nonfatal shootings involving suspected gang members or gang associates were mixed.
Police believed two homicides as of June 30 were gang-related, compared with three at the same time in 2019. Investigators classified 22 shootings this year as "group-involved," compared with 18 during the first six months of 2019, Hamady said.
Most of the city's recent shootings have happened at night, he said.
High unemployment, changing norms
One possible cause for the rising in shootings this year is high unemployment.
"When I make traffic stops, people say they're not working," Hamady said.
The Region's unemployment rate fell to nearly 15% in June, down from a high of 19.4% in April amid the coronavirus shutdown, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
More than 20% of people were still unemployed in Gary and East Chicago in June, while nearly a fifth of Michigan City was looking for work.
Violet crime typically increases in the summer months, but the pandemic and recent social unrest have created a recipe for disaster, Rivera said.
Police want to allow people to protest and exercise their rights, but officers must staff protests to ensure public safety. It takes manpower to staff demonstrations, which shifts officers' focus away from fighting crime, he said.
"Defund the police is a negative message," he said. "Because it's 'Do not communicate, do not assist the police.'"
Police need the community to communicate, so they can solve crimes and secure charges, he said.
Officers are hearing, "We don't need the police" and "We're getting rid of you," particularly from young people — often those most affected by gun violence, he said.
When someone is shot and wounded but refuses to cooperate, it's nearly impossible for police to secure charges, he said.
"If this person doesn't care about being shot, there's not much we can do," he said.
Homicides are different, and detectives work hard to gather evidence and persuade witnesses to come forward, he said. Still, a code of silence in the community can make securing charges difficult.
In Michigan City, an influx of new residents — some of whom don't share the same values as longtime residents — have contributed to a change in culture, Campbell said.
Michigan City's affordable housing is a draw for new residents, who don't have roots in the area, he said.
However, when fewer people in the community have grown up together and know each other's families, social norms change.
"When they come here, they're coming from cultures that are very different from the cultures we adhere to," Campbell said. "That's not everyone. Some excellent people are coming here from out of town."
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.