Caught in the crossfire: Shootings on rise in some communities as Region copes with pandemic

A mix of factors could be contributing to a rise in gun violence in some of Northwest Indiana's urban communities, and children sometimes have been caught in the crossfire, authorities said.

Gary, which routinely accounts for more than half of all Lake County homicides, has seen a 3% increase in homicides this year compared with 2019 and a 63% increase in the number of gunshot victims who survive.

A total of 93 people have been shot and survived so far this year in Gary, compared with 57 at the same time last year, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Gary had recorded 31 homicides as of Thursday, up from 30 at the same time last year.

Of the 93 gunshot victims, 12 were younger than 18. Two juveniles have been killed in shootings, and the parents of an 11-month-old girl were charged last week with neglect in their 11-month-old's Jan. 2 death from a blow to the abdomen.

Juveniles believed to be innocent victims include a 9-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother, who were both wounded March 21 when someone shot into their home in the 4100 block of Pierce Street. The shooting remains under investigation.