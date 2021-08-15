Cedar Lake business park receives council nod

CEDAR LAKE — A new business park is coming to town.

The Cedar Lake Town Council approved 6-0 a planned unit development (PUD) for Lakeview Business Park, 13735-13923 Wicker Ave., at its end of July meeting.

Councilwoman Julie Rivera was absent.

The approval was made subject to finalization of the exhibits to the town's zoning ordinance; finalization of the development plan agreement by the planning commission and town council; and signatures be withheld pending the completion of the aforementioned.

"This has been a development and a parcel in process for a period of time from the annexation petition approximately a year ago or a little longer to the present," Town Attorney David Austgen said.

"The developer has patiently walked through all of our requirements and all of the technical detail and processes. So this is the culmination, if you will, of that extension of our community."

The development previously received a favorable recommendation from the Cedar Lake Plan Commission to rezone the land from agriculture to PUD. The commission also approved the primary plat for the 18-lot subdivision, as well as the site plan.