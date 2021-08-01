 Skip to main content
Cedar Lake celebrates new community placemaking pier
CEDAR LAKE — Though opened in June, the town of Cedar Lake celebrated its new community placemaking pier with a ribbon cutting early last week. 

Talks to install a new pier began when the Cedar Lake Historical Association set out to build a pier for its recent Steam Through History exhibit, a partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum of LaPorte County, which took attendees for a ride on a 1915 steamboat to learn about the town's resort era. 

After being approached by the historical association about the pier, the Cedar Lake Town Council joined the project to create a new front door for the town, complete with historical information panels, runway lights and seating. Flags on the pier also are illuminated by solar lights. 

The project was done in partnership with the Cedar Lake police and fire departments, as well as the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The pier, located behind Cedar Lake Town Hall and in front of the historical association, is about 30 feet longer than the town's old municipal pier, which was for police, fire and DNR use only, said Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher.

The pier still has a pubic safety side, which is gated off, and not accessible to the public. 

Fisher, who helped head up the partnership, told The Times the new pier has been a hit, as it now offers public docking. He noted it's possible an additional slip could be added to the pier. 

The pier is Americans with Disabilities Act certified and has small openings on its floor, which prevent the structure from baking in the sun and burning those who walk barefoot along the pier, Fisher said. 

Diving and fishing isn't permitted from the new pier, Fisher said. 

"We didn't want there to be fishing line or anything like that stuck out there. We didn't want them to have all their bait stuff up on there and kids trying to walk by," Fisher said. "We also have no diving or jumping off there because it's too shallow in some areas. We didn't want people to get hurt."

While strolling along the pier, visitors and residents alike can read about Cedar Lake's history through an outdoor exhibit by The Museum at Lassen's Resort on Cedar Lake, or grab a seat on one of the benches to take in the view. 

The outdoor exhibit include history panels, which feature tidbits of town history, including information about the old Lassen brothers' dancing pavilion; the ice industry and glacial formation in Cedar Lake; early town inhabitants; the Dewey Line; and the Monon Railroad. 

The roughly 200-foot-long, 6-foot-wide pier cost $125,776.32, and is one of two town piers installed this year.

Another, "very basic," about 100-foot-long pier was installed at Bartlett-Wahlberg Park for around $13,000. That pier is low to the water to allow for canoe and kayak launching, Fisher said. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda

