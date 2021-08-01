Cedar Lake celebrates new community placemaking pier

The pier, located behind Cedar Lake Town Hall and in front of the historical association, is about 30 feet longer than the town's old municipal pier, which was for police, fire and DNR use only, said Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher.

The pier still has a pubic safety side, which is gated off, and not accessible to the public.

Fisher, who helped head up the partnership, told The Times the new pier has been a hit, as it now offers public docking. He noted it's possible an additional slip could be added to the pier.

The pier is Americans with Disabilities Act certified and has small openings on its floor, which prevent the structure from baking in the sun and burning those who walk barefoot along the pier, Fisher said.

Diving and fishing isn't permitted from the new pier, Fisher said.

"We didn't want there to be fishing line or anything like that stuck out there. We didn't want them to have all their bait stuff up on there and kids trying to walk by," Fisher said. "We also have no diving or jumping off there because it's too shallow in some areas. We didn't want people to get hurt."