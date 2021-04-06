Cedar Lake chief issues statement following suspension

The longtime fire chief thanked the department, including firefighters, chief staff and officers, for stepping up in his absence.

"A lot of things happened, a lot of things (were) going on, and I really appreciate the professionalism they showed and our department showed during this process," Wilkening said.

"I did not accept the fact that I was suspended for the reasons I was, but I served that time, and we're going to move on and move forward. I did have a lot of time to reflect and put some things into perspective, and going to change some things in the future."

The suspension, which was effective March 29, came after the Cedar Lake Town Council and Board of Safety were made aware of an incident that occurred in January involving a volunteer firefighter.

Earlier this year, Cedar Lake volunteer firefighter Jeremy Kuiper was arrested and pleaded guilty to reckless driving after he was pulled over by a Lowell police officer for running a red light and later was found to be intoxicated, authorities allege.

According to the police report, Wilkening later arrived at the Lowell Police Department with another man and requested information “as to why a Lowell Police Department officer was working a grant in Cedar Lake and arresting ‘my guys.'"