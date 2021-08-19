Cedar Lake expands TIF district

CEDAR LAKE —Three municipal bodies voted Tuesday to expand the tax increment financing district by 33 acres.

During a joint meeting of the Town Council, Redevelopment Commission and Plan Commission, officials voted to move forward with expanding newly annexed commercial real estate.

Town Attorney David Austgen explained the expansion will add to the town’s assessed valuation and TIF increments to be collected by the town when development occurs.

The 33 acres, Austgen said, include 18 lots on a commercial and industrial park in the 13800 block of U.S. 41, on the east side.

Tax increment finance is a means by which municipalities and counties pay for infrastructure intended to promote economic development. A government entity establishes a TIF district and issues a bond to finance infrastructure, such as roads and access to water and sewers, that promotes new economic development.

Revenue generated by the additional assessed value from the development is diverted to pay the bond. Once the bond is repaid, the TIF district expires and the added assessment is available for general taxation.

Council President Randy Niemeyer, R-Ward 5, said he has seen the effects of TIF that “benefit all the community.”