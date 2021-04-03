Cedar Lake Fire boat involved in crash was responding water rescue call

SCHERERVILLE — A Cedar Lake Fire Department boat was involved in a crash while en route to a report of a man who was thought to have jumped off a bridge into a canal, police said.

At 7:39 a.m. Thursday a passerby called 911, reporting that a man was seen jumping from the draw bridge near Indianapolis Boulevard and Riley Road into the Indiana Harbor Canal, according to the East Chicago Police Department.

Water rescue crews from Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hobart, Merrillville and East Chicago responded to the scene to search. Police obtained video surveillance from the area from the U.S. Army Corp.

The video showed a person strolling across the bridge walkway heading north on Indianapolis Boulevard. The person was seen walking past the bridge over the canal, and did not jump from the bridge as the 911 caller had believed, East Chicago police said.

"Thank you to all the water rescue teams that responded to assist us," said East Chicago police Lt. Jose Rivera. "We greatly appreciate your quick response and professionalism."

While driving to the scene, a vehicle that was carrying a boat owned by the Cedar Lake Fire Department was involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 in Schererville.