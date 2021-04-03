 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Lake Fire boat involved in crash was responding water rescue call
alert urgent

Cedar Lake Fire boat involved in crash was responding water rescue call

{{featured_button_text}}
Schererville boat stuck

Schererville firefighters are seen clearing debris left by the crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41.

 Provided by Joe Orr

SCHERERVILLE — A Cedar Lake Fire Department boat was involved in a crash while en route to a report of a man who was thought to have jumped off a bridge into a canal, police said. 

At 7:39 a.m. Thursday a passerby called 911, reporting that a man was seen jumping from the draw bridge near Indianapolis Boulevard and Riley Road into the Indiana Harbor Canal, according to the East Chicago Police Department. 

Water rescue crews from Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Hobart, Merrillville and East Chicago responded to the scene to search. Police obtained video surveillance from the area from the U.S. Army Corp.

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

The video showed a person strolling across the bridge walkway heading north on Indianapolis Boulevard. The person was seen walking past the bridge over the canal, and did not jump from the bridge as the 911 caller had believed, East Chicago police said. 

"Thank you to all the water rescue teams that responded to assist us," said East Chicago police Lt. Jose Rivera. "We greatly appreciate your quick response and professionalism."

While driving to the scene, a vehicle that was carrying a boat owned by the Cedar Lake Fire Department was involved in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41 in Schererville. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

No one was injured, said Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook. Responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash, which occurred about 8:56 a.m., Cook said.

It appeared a 2011 GMC collided with the vehicle-boat combo, leaving the vessel temporarily stuck in the middle of the intersection. 

Schererville and Cedar Lake first responders went to the scene of the crash. Cedar Lake Fire Department Deputy Chief Nick Mager said that both vehicles sustained damage. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: SUV ignites after crashing into gas pump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts