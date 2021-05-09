Cedar Lake Historical Association calls back to resort roots with museum rebranding

At one time, there were about 50 resorts around the lake, a museum guide said during tours Friday.

The resort hotel was built in 1920, though half of the building was constructed in the 1890s and was brought across the frozen lake to its current location, Zasada said.

"The wing of the building where we have the museum exhibits was constructed in 1890 on the other side of the lake and operated as the Armour Brothers boarding house for the meat packing company out of Chicago. The ice harvesters lived there for the winter season, which was about six to eight weeks, while they were cutting ice off the lake," Zasada said.

"In the winter of 1919, when Chris Lassen purchased the abandoned hotel, he moved it across the frozen lake to the site that we sit on."

In its final years, the Lassen's Resort Hotel also hosted boxing matches, Zasada added.

After the resort hotel closed its doors, it was operated as a Lake Region Christian Assembly summer camp from the mid-1940s to the mid-1970s.

The town then acquired the property, and the historical association saved the building from demolition and later opened the museum on Oct. 18, 1986, Zasada said.

"It's really the last of Cedar Lake's Resort Era. There is no other publicly accessible community benefit space like we are, that's available for citizens and guests to our town to enjoy," Zasada said. "We are the last last entity from that era."

