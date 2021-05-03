Cedar Lake to build new pier near town hall, historical society

CEDAR LAKE — The town is gearing up to build a new pier behind town hall and in front of the Cedar Lake Historical Association.
The pier is a partnership between the town and historical society, which recently approached the town to install a pier in front of its building to accommodate its new exhibit, Stream Through History.
The new pier will be 30 feet longer than the existing municipal pier, and will be open to the public. Previously, the pier was for police, fire and Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) use only.
Now, residents will be able to walk down the 200-by-6-foot pier, which will include benches and historical information about the town.
"Our pier for the steamboat was also going to be, of course, left in all season and become an outdoor exhibit space extension of the museum," said Julie Zasada, executive director of the historical association.
"There are going to be signs that will line the pier that will tell different nuggets of Cedar Lake history, about the glacial formation, the resort era, the Monon Railroad, those kinds of things."
Though the historical society set out to purchase the pier for its upcoming steamboat exhibit — a partnership with the association and the Hesston Steam Museum of LaPorte County — the pier was set to be used all season.
"It's actually meant to be a space where citizens can gain access to the lake all the time," Zasada said. "Even if you don't have a boat, you could go out to the end of the pier and sit on the bench and enjoy the view because the town looks different from the lake."
Steam Through History is set to hit the lake for tours from July 26-30, with a vintage 1910 steamboat borrowed from the Hesston Steam Museum. The tours will be accompanied by an augmented reality app, Zasada added.
"A person will download this app to their cell phone, and then when they pan the shoreline, where the Monon Depot used to be situated, they'll see a picture of the actual depot that will show up," she said.
When it comes to the town use of the pier, Cedar Lake Ward 4 Town Councilman Ralph Miller said the partnership between the town, the historical association, "kept snowballing," and eventually included the DNR.
What struck Miller about the project, he said, was the historical association's pitch to the council: the idea the new pier is a "new front door," for the town.
Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher helped head up the partnership, and told The Times the pier is set to be installed by the end of May.
"Part of the issue was that our current pier was not a public pier, and it was only designed for emergency response for lake incidents," Fisher said. "The council wanted to make it more of a public pier, being that we have our sandbox out here that they can have access to the lake, or to go along with the historical society."
The pier will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) certified, Fisher said, with Town Manager Rick Eberly noting the public safety side of the pier will be gated off.
"It served our purpose originally, but as the town's gotten bigger and more operations happen on the lake, it just didn't serve its purpose anymore," Fisher said of the original pier.