Celebrate Mom by sending us a video tribute

Do you want to tell your mother, and the world, how special she is all at one time?

We want to help by offering Region sons and daughters a shot at posting Mother's Day video tributes to surprise these special women of the moment.

Participating is simple.

Just use your phone or tablet to video record yourself paying a special Mother's Day tribute. Try to keep it to 30 seconds or less.

Then point your smartphone or tablet camera at the QR code posted with this article. It's the square box with all the strange, maze-like black lines in it.

It will take you to the online page where you can follow the directions there to upload and submit your special Mother's Day tribute video to our video studio, directly from your mobile device. Once on the submission page, please type "Mother's Day Tribute" in the "video title" field.

You also can submit the video tributes at www.stringr.com/vlink/xliQhSkXoCb.

We'll go through the videos and post the best ones — as many as we can — on nwi.com and on our Facebook page next week.