Celebrate Schererville Festival returns Wednesday

SCHERERVILLE — After a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Celebrate Schererville Festival is returning this week.

Beginning Wednesday, the festival at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St., will kick off with carnival rides, games, live entertainment, food vendors and a beer garden.

The fest will run from 5-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5-11:30 p.m. Friday; 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2-10 p.m. Sunday.

A Celebrate Schererville parade also will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday and will start at the intersection of Joliet Street and Roman Road. This year's theme is "America Strong."

Road blocks will be set up on side streets and around Joliet Street and Austin Avenue beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Austin Avenue will be closed at U.S. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Joliet Street also will be closed from U.S. 30 to Austin Avenue during the parade, the town said on its website.

Additionally, several streets around the parade route will have parking restrictions from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, including Joliet Street; Roman Road; 67th Avenue; 68th Avenue; Kennedy Avenue; Austin Avenue; and Gregory Street, the town said on its website.