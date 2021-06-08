Celebrate Schererville Festival returns Wednesday

SCHERERVILLE — After a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Celebrate Schererville Festival is returning this week.
Beginning Wednesday, the festival at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St., will kick off with carnival rides, games, live entertainment, food vendors and a beer garden.
The fest will run from 5-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5-11:30 p.m. Friday; 2-11:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2-10 p.m. Sunday.
A Celebrate Schererville parade also will be held from 5-7 p.m. Saturday and will start at the intersection of Joliet Street and Roman Road. This year's theme is "America Strong."
Road blocks will be set up on side streets and around Joliet Street and Austin Avenue beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Austin Avenue will be closed at U.S. 30 from 5-8 p.m. Joliet Street also will be closed from U.S. 30 to Austin Avenue during the parade, the town said on its website.
Additionally, several streets around the parade route will have parking restrictions from 3-8 p.m. Saturday, including Joliet Street; Roman Road; 67th Avenue; 68th Avenue; Kennedy Avenue; Austin Avenue; and Gregory Street, the town said on its website.
Streets with no parking on one side of the street will include Wilhelm Street; Lake Street; Grant Street; South Park Avenue; North Road; Redar Drive; and Schafer Drive.
Here's what attendees can expect as they attend the fest this week:
Wednesday
Entertainment No. 1: Vintage Post Card, time: 5-7 p.m.
Entertainment No. 2: Chronic Flannel, time: 8-11 p.m.
Beer garden: 5-11 p.m.
Bingo: 6-10 p.m.
Thursday
Entertainment No. 1: PRX Party Rock Xperience, time: 5-7 p.m.
Entertainment No. 2: Dick Diamond & The Dusters, time: 8-11 p.m.
Beer garden: 5-11 p.m.
Bingo: 6-10 p.m.
Friday
Entertainment No. 1: Saturday June Band, time: 5-7:30 p.m
Entertainment No. 2: Mr. Funnyman, time: 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Beer garden: 5-11:30 p.m.
Bingo: 6-11 p.m.
Saturday
Entertainment No. 1: Nate Venturelli, time: 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Entertainment No. 2: Echoes of Pompeii, time: 8:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Parade: 5-7 p.m.
Beer garden: 4-11:30 p.m.
Bingo: 6-11 p.m.
Sunday
Entertainment No. 1: Salted Coffee Band, time 4-6 p.m.
Entertainment No. 2: Nicole Jamrose, time 7-10 p.m.
Beer garden: 4-10 p.m.
There will not be bingo on Sunday.
Pre-sale wristbands can be purchases for $50 before Wednesday. The wristbands will be good for all five days of the fest, and will cost $60 beginning Wednesday, the town said on its website.
For more information, call the Schererville Parks and Recreation Department at 219-865-5530, or email jbarnes@schererville.org. Parade weather updates will be posted at www.schererville.org, and the parks and recreation department's Facebook page @ScherervilleParksandRecreation.
