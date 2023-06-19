Alexander Hudson Keychain William Hudson holds a keychain with the face of his son, Alexander, who was killed Jan. 28 in Gary. Alexander, nicknamed "Taz," is remembered…

William Hudson spent Father's Day 2022 riding motorcycles with his two sons around Gary. It was one of their favorite bonding activities.

William, who serves as the president of a motorcycle club, has been fortunate to share one of his greatest passions with his children. He and his eldest son, Alexander, had embarked on cross-country trips on their motorcycles.

This year is William's first Father's Day without Alexander, 26, who was shot and killed Jan. 28 inside a convenience store. William and his youngest son haven't ridden their motorcycles since.

"He was my right hand, I'd take him everywhere," William said. "It's different now."

While Father's Day is supposed to be a joyful celebration of patriarchal figures, it can serve as a painful reminder for fathers who have lost children. Conversations around grief often revolve around the pain of mothers, some parents said, and neglect the sorrow of a father. Although they didn't give birth, fathers can suffer just as deeply.

For three Northwest Indiana dads, Father's Day, birthdays and celebratory occasions feel less cheerful without the child who was the reason for their joy.

'Society already has your role in play'

William's healing process consists of 16-hour workdays, six days a week. He decided to re-enroll in a higher education program, so he spends the remainder of his time studying. When he isn't working or studying, he devotes his time to his daughter and youngest son.

He tries to stay out of the house. The Gary home where he raised his son holds too many painful memories.

"I don't even walk through my front door anymore because my son's room is right in the front of the house," William said. "I go in through the back door."

Alexander was a compassionate, respectful outgoing jokester with firm family values and an appreciation for those in his life, William said. Nicknamed "Taz," Alexander is remembered by his father as a hard-working man who was gentle and caring.

"Everybody loved him. He cared about everyone. I always taught him that family comes first. And you treat everyone like family."

For Matthew Galvan, the anguish from the homicide of his son Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr., 25, in 2016 was amplified by the death of his son Matthew in 2020 from cancer. Throughout the past seven years without Thaddeus and three years without Matthew, he's noticed a lack of support for dads who have lost their children.

"I've been to a lot of support groups where I've been the only father," he said.

He said fathers don't always have the time to grieve in ways they should because of societal expectations put on fathers. Not working wasn't an option. He felt an obligation to maintain a home, a life, even when he felt like his was crumbling.

"You get the feeling like, you're a man, you don't have time to cry, you don't have time to break down," Matthew said. "Because I got to go to work, pay bills, be there for Mom. Society already has your role in play."

Offering his children love was what made his life feel meaningful, Matthew said. As the years go on, it grows harder to revel in celebrations like Father's Day when two of the children who made him a father aren't there to celebrate. He carries the grief to work, to parties, to events and celebrations.

He said he sometimes opts out of attending celebrations for family and friends because it can be hard to celebrate the joy of others knowing that he lost so much joy when he lost his children.

Gus Moreno said his family doesn't make a "big deal" out of Father's Day anymore since his son, Kyle Baldwin, 28, was killed in 2019 in Florida. He thinks parents should be celebrated all year, no matter what day.

Gus Moreno and Kyle Baldwin Gus Moreno (left) with his son, Kyle Baldwin, in 2015. Moreno said his family ensures that Baldwin's memory stays alive, such as setting a pla…

"You don't stop becoming a parent," Gus said.

He doesn't stop grieving and missing his son, either: "There's that saying, time heals everything, and sometimes that's true. You get back into routine. But there's that occasion where something comes up, and it reminds you of him, and you start thinking man, I wish he was here."

Keeping their memory alive

Barely six months have passed since Alexander Hudson was killed. William said he'll never forget the moment he heard his phone ring during the late hours of Jan. 28.

"It's a call that no parent should have to get," he said.

A suspect was arrested and charged with murder and other high-level felonies in March in connection with Alexander's death. William said he sees the suspect's family during court hearings and feels heartbroken watching them with their child when he has to adjust to life without his.

"You still have your son. You can still pick up the phone and call him. I never get that again."

Gus said he wishes other parents could be more understanding of how someone's demeanor or attitude changes after they lose a loved one. They likely don't want to "act negative toward somebody," but the loss taints their behavior and perception of life.

"You can't expect people to remain the same. To move on, keep going, it's not like that anymore."

Gus said his family ensures that Baldwin's memory stays alive, such as setting a plate on their dinner table for Baldwin while celebrating his most recent birthday and frequently looking at old photos and videos.

"At certain holidays, we play a video where he said a prayer for Thanksgiving and everybody listens to it," Gus said. "We don't forget him."

Matthew said the two men who killed his son are serving lengthy prison sentences for the murder and other crimes. He often wonders what he could have done to protect his children or to send them down a different path.

"The first thing you think about is failure," he said. "Where did you go wrong? Even though you're not the one who pulled the trigger."

Though he may have been one of the only fathers in grief-support groups in the past, Matthew hopes his openness can be an invitation to other fathers experiencing loss to talk about their grief and to know they aren't alone.

"What I've found now is, I'm just honest. I always tell other dads to talk and don't be afraid to show your feelings."

Matthew Galvan Matthew Galvan holds a double picture frame with a photo of him and his son, Thaddeus Rodriguez Jr., and a letter Thaddeus wrote before he was…

Matthew's favorite gift from his son is a double picture frame with two images. One is a photo of Thaddeus with his arm slung around his father's shoulder. The other is a letter from Thaddeus, offering a glimpse into what emotions were blocked behind his tough exterior.

"You have taught us to love and expect nothing in return," Thaddeus wrote. "I am strong today because you gave the time to show me your strength."

For all fathers, whether their children are living or dead, close or far, their fatherhood will always remain.

Thaddeus put it simply in the last line of his letter: "You are my DAD!"