CHICAGO — A celebration of life is planned for former Times SHORE editor Pat Colander, who died in January at the age of 66.
Colander worked at The Times as an editor and writer from 1992 through 2000, and again from 2005 through 2016 as editor of SHORE magazine and other Times specialty publications. She had been dealing with cancer and the effects of treatment, according to her son, Charles Ansell.
The celebration of life will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at an events venue at 1133 W. Fulton Market in Chicago.
Colander grew up on Chicago's South Side and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1970 and attended the University of Illinois, where she earned a bachelor's in journalism. She also earned a master's in technology at Purdue University.
Before coming to The Times in the early '90s, Colander, a longtime Gary resident, worked at Copley Newspapers and the Chicago Reader and the Chicago Tribune as a writer and editor.
"The Times has lost a family member," Times Publisher Chris White said in January after her passing."The entire Region, but also the Northwest Indiana arts community, in particular, will remember Pat for her great presence in helping to tell so many important stories. The Times family will miss her."
Eloise Marie Valadez, Times Food and Arts & Entertainment writer, columnist and editor worked closely with Colander while she was the features editor at The Times.
In addition to being an editor and writer at The Times, Colander also taught part-time at Purdue Northwest, served on many boards in Northwest Indiana such as South Shore Arts, Lighthouse Academy, and the Lake County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
She also wrote three books and contributed to one. Her last book, published in 2015, was an anthology of true stories about notable Chicagoans called "Hugh Hefner's First Funeral and Other True Tales of Love and Death in Chicago," for which she won a Chicago Writers' Association Book of the Year Award in 2016.
Colander was survived by her husband of 21 years, Jeff Kumorek, her son Charles Ansell (and his wife, Annalise, and their young sons, Teddy and Henry), daughter Ida Ansell and Ida's wife, Jenn Wasson, her mother, Mary Ryan, and several siblings.
Mass of Christian burial was held Jan. 25 at St. Mary of the Lake Church in Gary.