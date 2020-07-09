Cemetery service honors veterans who died during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Among the sad repercussions of COVID-19 protective measures is that those who died during this time were left with funeral services absent of family and friends mourning and celebrating the life of their loved ones.

Unfortunately, military veterans who served this country were not spared during these times.

The week preceding the Fourth of July, a representative of AMVETS Post 369 in East Chicago came to St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond with a request to Michael Welsh, chief operations officer of Gary Diocesan Cemeteries.

With nearly all Independence Day parades canceled around the area, the representative inquired about the possibility of holding a memorial service for all the U.S. military service members who had died during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s very sad. A lot of these veterans who died during that time were buried without an honor guard or anything," said Welsh, chaplain of AMVETS Post 67 in Beecher, Illinois."Worse yet, some of these veterans were buried with no service at all; no family or friends present due to the circumstances. When Junior came in with the idea of a 4th of July memorial service, I knew we had to make it happen.