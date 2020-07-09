Cemetery service honors veterans who died during pandemic

HAMMOND — Among the sad repercussions of COVID-19 protective measures is that those who died during this time were left with funeral services absent of family and friends mourning and celebrating the life of their loved ones.
Unfortunately, military veterans who served this country were not spared during these times.
The week preceding the Fourth of July, a representative of AMVETS Post 369 in East Chicago came to St. John-St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond with a request to Michael Welsh, chief operations officer of Gary Diocesan Cemeteries.
With nearly all Independence Day parades canceled around the area, the representative inquired about the possibility of holding a memorial service for all the U.S. military service members who had died during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It’s very sad. A lot of these veterans who died during that time were buried without an honor guard or anything," said Welsh, chaplain of AMVETS Post 67 in Beecher, Illinois."Worse yet, some of these veterans were buried with no service at all; no family or friends present due to the circumstances. When Junior came in with the idea of a 4th of July memorial service, I knew we had to make it happen.
"These veterans gave years of their life to keep this country the land of the free. The very least we can do here at the cemetery is make sure that their lives are properly honored and memorialized at the time of their passing."
Veterans and area residents arrived at noon Saturday at the cemetery to prepare for the service. Welsh read the opening prayers to commence the ceremony. Northern Vice Cmdr. Ernest Komasinski then presided.
Two AMVETS, Vince Alcala and Fred Lemos, read off the names of 60 veterans who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. These veterans who may not have had honor guard services at their burial received a gun salute at the holiday service. Tears were shed as the names of loved ones were read aloud.
The AMVETS ended the event with the short song, "My Buddy," written in 1922. It became one of the most popular songs during World War ll. The lyrics follow:
"Nights are long since you went away
I think about you all through the day
My buddy, my buddy, no buddy quite so true
Miss your voice, the touch of your hand
Just long to know that you understand
My buddy, my buddy, your buddy misses you."
