Census review details NWI's growing, shifting population

Northwest Indiana's growth in population and its shifting nature were highlighted Thursday for members of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission on the same day the U.S. Census Bureau made data related to the decennial census available in a more user-friendly format.
Overall, the three-county NIRPC region grew in population by 1.6%, from 771,815 in 2010 to 784,332 in 2020.
"Even better, all three counties experienced growth," said Scott Weber, who along with Peter Kimball created the NIRPC overview.
Porter grew the most, at 5.4%, with Lake and LaPorte counties each below 1% growth.
Northwest Indiana's growth put it nearly even with the Chicago area in Illinois, which grew 1.7%. But, "we trail behind the South Bend area, which grew by 3%, and the Indianpolis area, a whopping 13.3% growth," Weber noted.
Meanwhile, the southwest Michigan region declined 1.4% over the last decade.
Municipalities in the Region experienced well-known changes: northern Lake County's, in particular, shrank, while south Lake County grew dramatically.
Population density among Region municipalities remained highest in west Lake County: Highland replaced Hammond as the most densely populated; after those two, Dyer, Munster, New Chicago, Whiting and Griffith maintained relatively high densities.
In Indiana, participation in the census beat the national average. The state's response rate of 70.3% topped the country as a whole by 3.3 percentage points.
The U.S. Census Bureau has done its initial data publication in an effort to assist states in redistricting. The searchable information at the U.S. Census Bureau website data.census.gov includes 2020 census population counts by race, Hispanic origin, voting age and housing unit data for counties, places, census tracts and blocks.
The NIRPC PowerPoint presentation is available at nirpc.org by clicking on Regional Data & Maps in the Economy & Place menu.
Also at Thursday's NIRPC meeting, its executive board approved a resolution supporting the creation of a Calumet National Heritage Area, which would stretch from south Chicago through Northwest Indiana, "bookended" by the Pullman National Monument and Indiana Dunes National Park and including the "nationally significant natural, industrial, labor and cultural assets of the area.
There are currently 55 heritage areas in the United States. The Calumet area would be the first to include Indiana.
More information on the project to create the heritage area is available at www.calumetheritagearea.org/.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: SoHo Sweets Creamery, Balkan grocer, Filipino restaurant, dental office and furniture store open; Pepe's closes
Open
Open
Coming soon
Open
Open
Relocating
Reopen
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Spice & Tea Exchange, Gloria Jean's Coffee, Jamba Juice and Chop Shop open; The Pink Sheep Boutique plans expansion