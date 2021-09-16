Census review details NWI's growing, shifting population

Northwest Indiana's growth in population and its shifting nature were highlighted Thursday for members of the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission on the same day the U.S. Census Bureau made data related to the decennial census available in a more user-friendly format.

Overall, the three-county NIRPC region grew in population by 1.6%, from 771,815 in 2010 to 784,332 in 2020.

"Even better, all three counties experienced growth," said Scott Weber, who along with Peter Kimball created the NIRPC overview.

Porter grew the most, at 5.4%, with Lake and LaPorte counties each below 1% growth.

Northwest Indiana's growth put it nearly even with the Chicago area in Illinois, which grew 1.7%. But, "we trail behind the South Bend area, which grew by 3%, and the Indianpolis area, a whopping 13.3% growth," Weber noted.

Meanwhile, the southwest Michigan region declined 1.4% over the last decade.

Municipalities in the Region experienced well-known changes: northern Lake County's, in particular, shrank, while south Lake County grew dramatically.