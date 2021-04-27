Center for Creative Solutions announces poetry showcase winners

LAPORTE — The Center for Creative Solutions, Inc., has announced the Poetry Showcase Winners for World Creativity and Innovation Week.

The showcase had no official theme this year. The pandemic became the theme on its own.

“I'm thankful that this year's contest theme was the pandemic. It allowed for giving voice as well as reflection and release upon the page,” said Janine Harrison, poetry contest judge.

“From youngest participants to adults, ‘isolation’ was prominent. From acrostic poems spelling ‘COVID-19' to free verse works questioning everything from how best to cope to whether face-to-face or e-learning was the better individual choice, the poems proved resonant,” added Harrison, a creative writer, artist and teacher at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting.

Bill Halliar, along with Ester of the Nest in Michigan City, founded the poetry contest six years ago. “Bill is one of those left-right brain innovators that we’ve been highlighting throughout World Creativity and Innovation Week. He’s as comfortable in a technical environment as he is in the artistic world,” said Cynthia Hedge, CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions.