 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Center for Creative Solutions announces poetry showcase winners
urgent

Center for Creative Solutions announces poetry showcase winners

Center for Creative Solutions announces poetry showcase winners

Robert Michael Summerville,  a 9th-grader at Hebron High School, is the first place winner. He's the son of Roy Anthony Summerville, first place winner in the adult category 

 Provided

LAPORTE — The Center for Creative Solutions, Inc., has announced the Poetry Showcase Winners for World Creativity and Innovation Week.

The showcase had no official theme this year. The pandemic became the theme on its own.

“I'm thankful that this year's contest theme was the pandemic. It allowed for giving voice as well as reflection and release upon the page,” said Janine Harrison, poetry contest judge.

“From youngest participants to adults, ‘isolation’ was prominent. From acrostic poems spelling ‘COVID-19' to free verse works questioning everything from how best to cope to whether face-to-face or e-learning was the better individual choice, the poems proved resonant,” added Harrison, a creative writer, artist and teacher at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting.

Bill Halliar, along with Ester of the Nest in Michigan City, founded the poetry contest six years ago. “Bill is one of those left-right brain innovators that we’ve been highlighting throughout World Creativity and Innovation Week. He’s as comfortable in a technical environment as he is in the artistic world,” said Cynthia Hedge, CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions.

Halliar is a former Senior Project engineer at TTX Co.,writer, musician and inventor who holds multiple patents. He chairs the World Creativity and Innovation Week Committee and sits on the board for the Center and the Lighthouse Museum in Michigan City.

Commenting on the contest, Halliar said, “the arts celebrate beauty, romance and love; the arts create the sparks that ignite imagination and lead to invention and spur accomplishments in other more technical fields. Creative souls create for the beauty and passion of it and pass the flame to engineers and scientists who bring their dreams to fruition.”

Halliar sited several "firsts" for this year’s Poetry Showcase. For the first time, an outside professional judged the entries. Winners read their poems on WIMS radio and on “Arts on the Air,” produced by Lakeshore Public Radio. Other “firsts” included adult entries and the production of a book of winning poems.

The winners are:

3rd Grade:

1st place - Dillon Gallagher - “I Love Chicken”

Jackson Elementary School, Valparaiso

4th Grade:

1st place - Dylan Nelson - “COVID19”

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City

2nd place - Emiliano - “CORONA”

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City 

3rd place - Dylan Nelson - Untitled

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City

6th Grade:

1st place - Rebecca Wellinski - “Coronavirus”

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City

2nd place - Grace Bacztub - Untitled

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City 

7th Grade:

1st place - Ashley Rose Bafia - “Cabin Nights”

Chesterton Middle School - Tina Clindaniel, teacher

2nd place - Anastasia O'Shea - “TWENTY TWENTY”

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City

3rd place - Andrew Hoāng - Untitled

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City

8th Grade:

1st place - Hannah Adams - “The Man in the Mask”

Westville Middle School  

2nd place - Kylie Sue Currin - “The Outside”

Westville Middle School 

3rd place - Anthony Scott - “Quarantine”

Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City

9th Grade:

1st place - Robert Michael Summerville - Untitled

Hebron High School

12th Grade:

1st place - Grace Hubbard - Untitled

Chesterton High School - 

Adult Category:

1st place - Roy Anthony Summerville - “Introvert”

2nd place - Jeannie Y. Halliar (Yo) - “My Trail”

3rd place - GN Dobie, III - "Puzzles of Life"

The Center for Creative Solutions, along with WIMS radio, sponsored the Poetry Week. Other community partners included the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, “Art on the Air” broadcast on Lakeshore Public Radio, LaPorte County Public Library, the nest of Michigan City, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, A. K. Smith Career Center and Michigan City Public Library. For an international flavor, check out https://wciw.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Supermoon lights up skylines across the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts