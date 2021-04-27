Center for Creative Solutions announces poetry showcase winners

LAPORTE — The Center for Creative Solutions, Inc., has announced the Poetry Showcase Winners for World Creativity and Innovation Week.
The showcase had no official theme this year. The pandemic became the theme on its own.
“I'm thankful that this year's contest theme was the pandemic. It allowed for giving voice as well as reflection and release upon the page,” said Janine Harrison, poetry contest judge.
“From youngest participants to adults, ‘isolation’ was prominent. From acrostic poems spelling ‘COVID-19' to free verse works questioning everything from how best to cope to whether face-to-face or e-learning was the better individual choice, the poems proved resonant,” added Harrison, a creative writer, artist and teacher at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting.
Bill Halliar, along with Ester of the Nest in Michigan City, founded the poetry contest six years ago. “Bill is one of those left-right brain innovators that we’ve been highlighting throughout World Creativity and Innovation Week. He’s as comfortable in a technical environment as he is in the artistic world,” said Cynthia Hedge, CEO of the Center for Creative Solutions.
Halliar is a former Senior Project engineer at TTX Co.,writer, musician and inventor who holds multiple patents. He chairs the World Creativity and Innovation Week Committee and sits on the board for the Center and the Lighthouse Museum in Michigan City.
Commenting on the contest, Halliar said, “the arts celebrate beauty, romance and love; the arts create the sparks that ignite imagination and lead to invention and spur accomplishments in other more technical fields. Creative souls create for the beauty and passion of it and pass the flame to engineers and scientists who bring their dreams to fruition.”
Halliar sited several "firsts" for this year’s Poetry Showcase. For the first time, an outside professional judged the entries. Winners read their poems on WIMS radio and on “Arts on the Air,” produced by Lakeshore Public Radio. Other “firsts” included adult entries and the production of a book of winning poems.
The winners are:
3rd Grade:
1st place - Dillon Gallagher - “I Love Chicken”
Jackson Elementary School, Valparaiso
4th Grade:
1st place - Dylan Nelson - “COVID19”
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
2nd place - Emiliano - “CORONA”
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
3rd place - Dylan Nelson - Untitled
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
6th Grade:
1st place - Rebecca Wellinski - “Coronavirus”
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
2nd place - Grace Bacztub - Untitled
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
7th Grade:
1st place - Ashley Rose Bafia - “Cabin Nights”
Chesterton Middle School - Tina Clindaniel, teacher
2nd place - Anastasia O'Shea - “TWENTY TWENTY”
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
3rd place - Andrew Hoāng - Untitled
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
8th Grade:
1st place - Hannah Adams - “The Man in the Mask”
Westville Middle School
2nd place - Kylie Sue Currin - “The Outside”
Westville Middle School
3rd place - Anthony Scott - “Quarantine”
Queen of All Saints School, Michigan City
9th Grade:
1st place - Robert Michael Summerville - Untitled
Hebron High School
12th Grade:
1st place - Grace Hubbard - Untitled
Chesterton High School -
Adult Category:
1st place - Roy Anthony Summerville - “Introvert”
2nd place - Jeannie Y. Halliar (Yo) - “My Trail”
3rd place - GN Dobie, III - "Puzzles of Life"
The Center for Creative Solutions, along with WIMS radio, sponsored the Poetry Week. Other community partners included the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, “Art on the Air” broadcast on Lakeshore Public Radio, LaPorte County Public Library, the nest of Michigan City, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, A. K. Smith Career Center and Michigan City Public Library. For an international flavor, check out https://wciw.org