Center for Creative Solutions cites 2

LAPORTE — The Center for Creative Solutions has selected two recipients of its CREO! award.They are Earl Adams and Dr. Kuhn Hong.

Pat Lain, board president of the Center, described them as "creative humanitarians with big hearts. She announced their selection as part of Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 15-21.

Each year during World Creativity and Innovation Week, the Center for Creative Solutions honors a citizen or organization that encourages a culture of creativity and innovation with the CREO! award. It's a Latin term meaning "to create" and it stands for Creativity, Regional, Excellence and Originality.

“When you pursue a new adventure, new skill, a new idea, you need a mentor who will encourage you to try every step of the way - even challenge you to learn, ask more questions, solve new problems, identify when maybe it is time to look at another perspective. Not do the work for you but rather guide you and mentor you along the way,” said Keri Marrs-Barron who serves on the Center Board and who nominated Adams for the award.