Center for Creative Solutions cites 2

LAPORTE — The Center for Creative Solutions has selected two recipients of its CREO! award.They are Earl Adams and Dr. Kuhn Hong.
Pat Lain, board president of the Center, described them as "creative humanitarians with big hearts. She announced their selection as part of Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 15-21.
Each year during World Creativity and Innovation Week, the Center for Creative Solutions honors a citizen or organization that encourages a culture of creativity and innovation with the CREO! award. It's a Latin term meaning "to create" and it stands for Creativity, Regional, Excellence and Originality.
“When you pursue a new adventure, new skill, a new idea, you need a mentor who will encourage you to try every step of the way - even challenge you to learn, ask more questions, solve new problems, identify when maybe it is time to look at another perspective. Not do the work for you but rather guide you and mentor you along the way,” said Keri Marrs-Barron who serves on the Center Board and who nominated Adams for the award.
“Earl Adams has been that mentor for many individuals from youth to experienced professionals, including people through the LaPorte County Public Library’s community programs. I personally witnessed his excitement as one of his mentees, my son, succeeded in reaching his goal,” Marrs-Barron said
“Earl taught my son to keep searching for a new way and not to be so easily deterred when a problem occurred. He taught him that, if you are passionate about a topic, you need to learn about it, pursue it and have fun. Today, my son is enrolled at Valparaiso University and studying business /communication as he knows he wants to be an entrepreneur,” she said.
Before retirement, Adams worked in the health care-technology field for over 34 years. His career began in industry and moved to Indiana University Health LaPorte Hospital. There, he worked as a biomedical engineer, served as a Computer Information Services Department Director, and at the executive-level, served as the Chief Information Officer.
Additionally, Adams founded PCCS, Inc., a health care computer services and consulting firm with over 400 clients from 1997 to 2007. He also served as a Board member of the Center for Creative Solutions.
The other CREO! co-recipient, Dr. Kuhn Hong, M.D., is a practicing radiologist. A native of South Korea, he has shared his medical skills with people in Egypt, Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, North Korea, Russia, Thailand, Mexico, Honduras, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, Mauritania, Senegal, India, Ethiopia, Haiti and Tanzania.
“Not only is Dr. Hong a humanitarian, he’s a brilliant artist. He has no formal training in the arts, but took workshops at Palette & Chisel and other locations,” said Dale Cooper who nominated him and who serves on the Board for the Center for Creative Solutions.
Dr. Hong has exhibited his art in Paris, France, Seoul, Korea, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Chicago and several Illinois suburbs. His work has been featured in many publications, including Chicago Medicine, Swedish Surgical Journal, Christian Medical Association Journal, Annual Reports of Harpur Memorial Hospital in Egypt, and Annual Reports of Myungsung Christian Medical Center in Ethiopia. Dr. Hong has an art studio in Michigan City.
“These gentlemen are amazing - both left-right brain innovators who do really cool stuff. They are as comfortable with the technical world as with the arts and ‘soft skills.’ Like so many creative people, their joy lies in the process of discovery and helping others,” Lain said.
Sponsors for World Creativity and Innovation Week 2021 are the Center for Creative Solutions and WIMS Radio. Community partners include the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, the nest of Michigan City, Michigan City Public Library, LaPorte County Public Library, “Art on the Air” on Lakeshore Public Radio, and the Lubeznik Center for the Arts.