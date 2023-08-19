Centier Bank has hired Valerie Anderson as a mortgage loan officer based out of the bank’s Valparaiso East Branch at 2707 LaPorte Ave.

Anderson has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage business. The longtime banker enjoys guiding first time homebuyers through the process and helping them attain their dream of homeownership.

She also spends time outside of work volunteering at nursing homes.

“With a background in operations and lending, I hope to bring an added understanding of Centier’s loan process to my clients,” Anderson said. “I am passionate about giving back to my community through volunteerism, and I am happy to be a part of Centier’s Servant Heart culture.”

Founded as the Bank of Whiting in 1895, Centier Bank has grown to more 60 offices and 1,000 employees all across the state of Indiana. Now headquartered in a glass tower in Merrillville, it's now the largest privately owned bank in Indiana with more than $6.3 billion in assets.