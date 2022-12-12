Centier Bank endows scholarship at Purdue University Northwest

Centier Bank has endowed the Pathway to Purpose scholarship at Purdue University Northwest.

The Merrillville-based bank donated $26,000 toward a scholarship for College of Business students who are studying accounting or finance and have a demonstrated financial need.

Three years ago, Centier Bank partnered with the university, which has campuses in Hammond and Westville, and the Indiana Bankers Association to create a banking concentration at the university. It's meant to help train the next generation of college graduates, including students in underrepresented populations, to pursue career opportunities in the banking sector in the Hoosier State.

“The Centier Bank Pathway to Purpose Endowed Scholarship will allow us to support Finance and Accounting majors intending to complete the Banking Concentration so that they can persist in their programs and pursue their dreams,” Purdue University Northwest Dean of Students Rachel Clapp-Smith said. “We are extremely grateful to Centier Bank for investing in the future leaders of the region and who will make a difference in our communities.”

Many of Centier Bank's leaders graduated from Purdue University Northwest.

“Being that many of Centier Bank’s associates are graduates of Purdue University Northwest, it is only fitting that we invest in the future leaders of our industry and our community,” Senior Vice President of Community Relations Anthony Contrucci said. “Through this endowed scholarship, we can not only invest in the future of banking, but also invest in and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the future of banking. This opportunity to guide financially challenged students to a better tomorrow both personally and professionally is impactful and we are honored to enrich their lives as they expand the industry.”

The endowment is an investment in the future of Purdue University Northwest students, said Matt Wells, associate vice chancellor for Development & External Engagement.

“Centier continues to be a tremendous partner to Purdue Northwest,” Wells said. “Many of our graduates have built long and successful careers with the bank over the years, and the Centier Bank Pathway to Purpose scholarship will support students with high potential — but also high financial need — as they pursue their education. We are deeply grateful for Centier’s generosity and investment in our university and the Northwest Indiana region.”