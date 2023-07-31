Centier Bank has appointed a new director of deposit operations.

Chairman and CEO Michael Schrage named Tanya Leetz to the position, which is based out of Centier Bank’s Corporate Centre in Crown Point.

She is a Purdue University graduate with master of business administration and bachelor of science in financial planning degrees.

Leetz came to Centier with about 30 years of technology and operations experience in the financial services industry. She is a Certified Information Security Manager and is certified in Risk and Information Systems Control.

“I have been fortunate to work with amazing people throughout my career in the community banking space and I am thrilled to continue doing what I love at a well-respected and established organization like Centier Bank,” she said.

Centier Bank Senior Partner Leslie Berg said Leetz has the experience to help ensure peak operational effectiveness.

“With Tanya’s exceptional expertise and dedication to driving Centier’s banking services to new heights, we strengthen our clients’ financial well-being through remarkable banking services,” Berg said. “Tanya will undoubtedly contribute significantly to Centier’s purpose, paving the way for future growth and innovation.”

Leetz is a Munster resident who serves on the board and is the Audit Committee Chair of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.