Merrillville-based Centier Bank has surpassed $7.5 billion in assets.

The bank, which started in Whiting in 1895 and is now Indiana's largest privately owned bank, has grown deposits by 14% year-over-year in the first six months of the year. It's increased loans by 24% in the first half of the year, as compared to the same time in 2022.

“This remarkable growth not only demonstrates Centier Bank's robust financial strength but also reflects the unwavering trust and support of Centier’s valued clients, reaffirming our ability to continue delivering exceptional banking services to its communities,” CEO and Chairman Mike Schrage said.

The bank is adding new branches and leaders.

“Our continued investment in leadership and our communities has provided extraordinary momentum to continue our strong, 128-year legacy of serving hometown banking across the state,” Schrage said. “Building a strong network of experienced bankers who understand their clients and the needs of their communities has sustained our growth and has demonstrated that who you bank with matters.”

So far this year, Chris Campbell was named president and Anthony Contrucci president of the parent company First Bancshares Inc. as Centier prepares for a transition to the next generation of family leadership. The bank also named Tanya Leetz director of deposit operations, Armon Curd client contact center director, Donald Rome chief information officer, Doug Wood market president in Fort Wayne and Timothy Schooler market president in Lafayette.

Centier, which employs 1,000 people at 60 branches across the Hoosier State, recently started construction on a new branch in Cedar Lake, where it currently operates an in-store branch in the Strack and Van Til supermarket.

It's also remodeled the Lowell, Schererville, and Valparaiso East branches and is eyeing more interior renovations across its footprint, which spans 35 communities across Indiana.