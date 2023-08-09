Centier Bank CEO and Chairman Michael Schrage has won the Indiana Bankers Association's Leaders in Banking Excellence award.

Schrage was honored in Indianapolis with the award that recognizes exceptional bank leaders who have positively impacted their financial institutions and the community. The statewide association inducted two other Hoosier banking leaders as part of the class of 2023.

“This recognition is a testament to Centier Bank’s dedication to our clients and communities as well as their unwavering support,” Schrage said. “My career has not just been about building a successful company, but a family rooted in trust, integrity and a genuine commitment to enriching lives. As we continue this journey, we remain steadfast in our belief that a strong community bank can be a catalyst for positive change, enriching lives through financial guidance for an even better tomorrow.”

Schrage, a college wrestler who was considering a career as a coach, joined the family-run bank in 1972 when it was still the Bank of Whiting. The fourth generation leader was elected chairman of the board in 1982 and led the bank to become Indiana's largest family-owned bank.

He grew Centier from a small community bank to more than $6 billion in assets, with 1,000 employees at 60 offices in 35 communities across Indiana. Schrage, a graduate of Culver Academy, Denison University and the University of Colorado-Boulder, led Centier to win many honors, including the Best-in-State Banks award from Forbes annually 2018-2023, a Best Place to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and a Best Bank to work for by American Banker Magazine.

Schrage has served many community groups, including the Northwest Indiana Symphony, St. Jude House, American Red Cross, YMCA and the Calumet Council Boy Scouts.